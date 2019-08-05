Saturday evening, Vermont State Police received a report of an active assault by two males upon a single female at the Bradford boat launch. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with two males and a female. It was determined that there was a verbal altercation and another involved male had left the area.
Further investigation revealed Keith Ingalls, 33, of Bradford, to be in possession of a regulated drug. Ingalls was also in possession of a deadly weapon, in violation of conditions of release stemming from an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Ingalls was also in violation of conditions of release for having contact with two other people in the vehicle.
