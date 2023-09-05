LANCASTER – Brian Jones did not have to go house hunting.
His new employer, PAK Solutions, provided him with a downtown apartment when he and his family relocated from Texas this spring.
In the North Country, where housing availability is extremely limited, PAK Solutions has invested in nearly 20 housing units for new hires, with plans for more.
Jones, the company’s vice president of operations, said the company cannot create housing fast enough to meet growing demand.
“The biggest problem we have up here is housing,” Jones said. “For people with lower-end jobs, they don’t make enough money to be able to afford the housing that’s here. We and our company pay double what the minimum wage is and it’s still not enough for the people to afford it. So the company has tried to buy up some properties and get lower rent housing for our employees. That’s one of the biggest struggles we have.”
Makers of plastic bags, PAK Solutions (formerly known as PAK 2000) was purchased by a group of investors on June 1, 2017.
Since changing hands, the company has boosted production (up to 500,000 bags per day) and increased staffing (from under 20 to nearly 90 employees).
While the company hired “a lot of local people,” they have also recruited out-of-area talent to maintain and support growth. Efforts to attract and retain workers have been frustrated by a regional lack of housing. The Granite State’s 2-bedroom vacancy rate is below 1 percent, and 2-bedroom rents average nearly $1,500, according to a report by the New Hampshire Housing Authority.
That prompted the company owners to take a bold step.
In 2021 they purchased 95-97 Main St. for approximately $465,000 and then closed on 55 Main St. (the historic Chesley Block) on Oct. 4 for approximately $400,000.
Plans to create 16 workforce housing units in those buildings are approaching the halfway point.
Six of eight units at 95-99 Main St. are renovated and occupied, and the remaining two are expected to come online later this year.
Touring the under construction units at 95-99 Main St. last month, Sen. Maggie Hassan said PAK Solutions investment in housing was a bold strategy, but that more comprehensive solutions are required to truly address New Hampshire’s housing crisis.
“I think what we really heard loudly and clearly is, for their company to be a success, their employees have to be able to have a safe and affordable place to live. Not only for the employees who already live in this area, but for the people they’re trying to recruit,” Hassan said. “This is a growing business and they are kind of taking the bull by the horns and investing in downtown Lancaster, which helps the town and helps the employees. But I also think we heard from them that this is not necessarily a long-term sustainable solution for the housing challenges that we have in New Hampshire and across the country.”
While the Main Street apartments take shape, PAK Solutions has other housing projects in the works.
According to Jones, the company is looking to purchase and refurbish a 32-lot trailer park located off Summer Street in close proximity to PAK’s manufacturing facility.
“There’s a trailer park down here that we’re in the process of buying that will have 32 units on it that we’re going to literally go buy trailers, brand new trailers, and put them on there for our employees,” Jones said. “It’s a lot closer to work. So in the wintertime we felt like, if they had to walk to work, it would only be about a half a mile.”
The company also maintains an additional five housing units in various locations locally.
Ericka Canales, executive director of the Coos Economic Development Corp., applauded PAK’s efforts.
“There’s no other businesses up here that are taking this initiative right now. They really are the example to follow for other businesses,” Canales said.
PAK Solutions’ housing is intended to benefit the entire community, including other employers like Trividia Manufacturing Solutions Inc. and Weeks Medical Center.
“You know, as owners and as company employees, we want to be good community members,” said president and co-owner Kevin Powers.
Under current ownership, PAK Solutions has increased output of its “flexible packaging” products (e.g. security bags for retail stores, coin and cash bags for banks, specimen bags for medical labs, mailer bags for online merchants, bread and potato bags, soil and mulch bags, and more).
Today the company runs 16 production lines and manufactures 300,000 to 500,000 plastic bags per day, serving customers across the country and around the world.
PAK Solutions’ investment in housing is part of a broader, long-term growth strategy.
Every new apartment brings the company a step closer to its goal.
“We would employ over 100 employees easily if we could get them. Our problem is we’re still struggling with employees,” said Jones, the Texas transplant. He predicted the company’s housing investments would support its business goals. “A couple of years from now, I think PAK is going to look completely different than what it looks like today.”
