Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in determining who stole a pallet of wood pellets from Doug Murray Enterprises, LLC in Ryegate on Monday night.
The business is located at 2795 Ryegate Road. Trooper Evan Johnson said the pallet of pellets was taken from a garage. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
