HAVERHILL — Aaron Palm was appointed to the Haverhill Cooperative School Board on Tuesday.
A married mother of three children (all enrolled in SAU 23) and a 35-year Haverhill resident, she will fill the seat vacated by Alex Keeler last month.
Palm, 40, was the only applicant for the opening.
Her appointment was approved 5-1 with board members Chair Dave Robinson, Vice-Chair Sabrina Brown, Don LoCascio, Bob St. Pierre and Anthony Daniels voting in favor. Michael Thompson cast the lone vote against.
Palm unsuccessfully ran for a two-year seat on the school board in March. She lost to Daniels 375-225.
During her campaign, Palm, a realtor and SAU 23 bus driver, said she wanted to serve on the school board “to have a voice in the education my children are receiving.”
“As a parent, I know firsthand what is happening in the schools, and how it is affecting the students and families. Everything from the people in leadership down to the maintenance workers, affect the education our children receive. We need to be very careful to make sure they are all working together, so that the main priority, our children’s safety and education, is not disrupted,” she wrote in a campaign questionnaire.
Asked about COVID-19 learning loss, Palm offered a personal perspective on the issue.
“I believe the School Board needs to listen to the families they are serving. I myself have a hearing issue, and a child with Auditory Processing Disorder. This pandemic has only highlighted how problematic these issues can be. As a district, we need to be recognizing the NEEDS of the students, not just the teachers,” she wrote in a campaign questionnaire.
“WES has a new reading program, one that I hope will work to better serve the students. My own kids were affected by the reading and the math, a fact I didn’t realize in its entirety until I homeschooled them last year. I know all too well the fault of the schools in educating my kids, as well as my own, which is why I am advocating so strongly now.”
Palm was appointed following a brief interview with the school board at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.
The school board will hold its next regular meeting at Woodsville High School at 6 p.m. on June 13.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.