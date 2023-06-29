ST. JOHNSBURY — A downtown business that’s been here for 110 years is closing today.
Palmer Brothers Dry Cleaning comes to an end after three generations of Palmers and the most recent ownership by Frank Rothe, of Newbury.
Professional dry cleaning service that was a business in decline before the pandemic took a huge hit with COVID-19, said Rothe, and his effort and investment to supplement the dry cleaning with a commercial laundry service in order to stay in business didn’t work.
“COVID just about wiped us out,” he said. “Most of the other dry cleaners in the area closed, but we hung on, and we took on some commercial laundry business.”
Rothe purchased equipment to serve as a commercial laundry facility. It meant working with a large corporation, and that hasn’t panned out very well, he said.
“They get way behind (in paying their Palmer bills); they’re very slow. It’s a big corporation, the little guy doesn’t matter to them,” he said. “So they’re behind tens of thousands of dollars, and I can’t make payroll and can’t keep the insurance paid, and if you can’t pay your bills you have to close the doors.”
They are doors that first opened more than a century ago after Cecil E. Palmer, of Morrisville, and his brother, Bloomfield Palmer, of Wilder, purchased the Eastern Avenue property from Charles G. Braley in October 1913. The St. Johnsbury Caledonian carried news of the sale. “The Palmer Brothers expect to open a French dry cleaning and dyeing plant there and will both move here later to conduct the business.”
After Bloomfield died in 1924, Cecil Palmer assumed full ownership, which eventually passed to his son, Charles ‘Cy’ Ellery Palmer, who would later turn it over to his son Charles “Charlie” Palmer, of Danville. On Nov. 1, 2012, Charlie sold the business to Frank Rothe, while retaining ownership of the property.
Roth had been in the neighborhood for about three years, starting and running the Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen. He also introduced a thrift store.
The Palmer Bros. purchase opportunity was good timing, he said.
Rothe had become concerned about having enough funds to continue the operation of the soup kitchen when Charlie Palmer approached him about buying the dry cleaning business.
“I reached the point where I just didn’t have the funds to do that (the kitchen) without any income, this opportunity came about and that’s the direction we went,” he said.
The years since have not been kind to the dry cleaning business on Eastern Avenue. About the time Rothe stepped in was a multi-year road construction disruption on Eastern Avenue for a stormwater-sewer separation project. It impacted traffic and parking for Eastern Avenue businesses.
At the same time, the professional dry cleaning business model has suffered, said Rothe, as changing fabrics made the service less necessary.
Then came March 2020. “(COVID) just eliminated the business coming through the door here, and all of our pickup sites,” he said. “People were working from home and people were working in more casual atmospheres and just not needing dry cleaning anymore.”
A year later, the business endured a months-long environmental clean-up. Chemical contaminants related to dry cleaning solvents used in the past were found in the soil beneath the dry cleaning building at 179 Eastern Ave. and in the alleyway between the dry cleaners and Harry Byrne’s property next door.
Despite those challenges, the business continued, but the difficulty in getting its commercial laundry work paid for in a timely manner is a problem Rothe said he can’t overcome.
The business will be missed.
Palmer Bros. has met the dry cleaning needs of generations of people, and it’s still a service local people have relied on. Several agencies, including local police, state police in New Hampshire and Vermont, game wardens in New Hampshire and Vermont and medical office workers have been getting their uniforms cleaned there for years. A framed certificate of appreciation from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is on a shelf at the business. Among the dry-cleaned clothing hanging from the racks of clothes on Thursday were a couple of Vermont State Police uniforms.
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson said on Thursday that he hasn’t consistently taken his uniforms to Palmer Bros., but he has relied on their professional service at times when his job has taken him into especially dirty and unsanitary conditions.
Customers who came into the business on Thursday with clothing to have cleaned were told they couldn’t take the job.
“Now where are we going to go?” asked Kitty Toll, of Danville, who was told by Palmer Bros. worker Kristy Easterbrooks, of Lyndonville, that she couldn’t take Toll’s items.
Rothe said the only suggestion he can make for another dry cleaner is one in Morrisville. It’s called DeNoia’s Dry Cleaners and it’s nearly an hour away.
There just aren’t many left, he said. “There’s nothing in northern New Hampshire and there’s nothing in the Northeast Kingdom.” The Palmer Bros. road service covered everything from the Canadian border to Fairlee and over in North Conway to Berlin and Gorham in New Hampshire.
Rothe said he’s going to miss serving the customers. It’s really hard to end those relationships, he said.
“These people come in to pick up their stuff and find out we’re closing, and they’re practically in tears as they go out the door,” he said. “We had a very good relationship with our customers and provided a service that nobody else does.”
Rothe also said having to say goodbye to his employees will be difficult. There are six employees.
“I’ve had a great relationship with my employees, and it’s kind of like a little family here,” he said.
Easterbrooks also said she will miss working with her co-workers and Rothe.
“He was like a dad to all of us here,” she said. “He’s just a kind and caring man.”
She said she has appreciated the flexibility she has had with her work schedule as she has a special needs child who requires many medical appointments. Roth was understanding, she said.
“It was always, ‘OK, I’ll see you tomorrow,’” said Easterbrooks, who has worked at Palmer Bros. since 2015.
Rothe told the employees about the business closure on Monday.
Easterbrooks said she hasn’t considered where she will look for another job. Starting that process, she said, made the reality of the loss of her job at Palmer Bros. too real.
The loss of the business also calls into question the future of the Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen across the road and the Lift Up Thrift Shop adjacent to Palmer Bros. By owning and operating Palmer Bros., Rothe has served as director of the two community outreach services.
With the business ending, Rothe said decisions need to be made about the soup kitchen, which is in a building owned by St. Johnsbury Properties, and the thrift store, which occupies space in Charlie Palmer’s building.
“It’s a conversation that’s ongoing,” he said. “We haven’t made any decisions yet on whether or not the Mustard Seed kitchen will continue and the thrift store will continue or not.”
They’ll be open for at least another month, said Rothe, as he will be around at Palmer Bros. for customers who still have items there that need to be picked up.
He said he hopes the soup kitchen and thrift store will continue despite the clsoing of the dry cleaning business.
“I believe they’re extremely helpful for the community, he said of Mustard Seed and the thrift store. “I’m hoping that we’ll be able to keep that open, but I’m not sure at this moment.”
Being at Palmer Brothers kept me here so I could oversee everything.
