The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival has been canceled.
In a statement Wednesday, Festival director Frank Miller said, ” Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival for 2020. We were very much looking forward to celebrating our 10th Annual PAMFest with an amazing weekend of music, dance, workshops, jam sessions, children’s activities, the craft fair, and a delicious assortment of foods that you have all come to expect.”
The two-day event had been scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15.
It is expected to return next year with tentative dates of Aug. 13 and 14, 2021.
It is the latest summer event to be canceled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Bradford, Danville and Lancaster fairs, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, Lisbon Lilac Festival, Sugar Hill Lupine Festival and Circus Smirkus summer tour were all called off.
Franconia’s Old Home Day has been postponed and the Top Notch Triathlon is on hold (pending a state permit).
The Weathervane Theatre has announced a shortened summer performance season and the Vermont Children’s Theater has postponed in-person auditions, but still plans to stage a summer season.
Decisions on other events, such as the Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July Celebration and Newport’s Wednesdays on the Waterfront Summer Concert Series, are expected later this month.
