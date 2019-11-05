LANCASTER, N.H. – Between 7:30 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, enjoy pancakes, sausage and bacon in the function room at Whitefield Baptist Church, Jefferson Road (next to the MAC’S Supermarket) Whitefield, N.H. Proceeds benefit the White Mountains Regional High School Life Skills program.
The WMRHS Life Skills Department prepares its students to be an integral part of their community after high school. Fundraising activities help to offset the costs to students and their families to participate in community activities and field trips.
