ORLEANS — It can be hard to find a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for homeless pets, there has been one: many shelters which take in cats and dogs have seen adoptions spike, and are taking many more applications for adoptions than before the crisis, and sending them home to approved forever homes.

At the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans, Shelter Manager Sam Christoni said the rescue has stopped taking online applications because they became inundated, and couldn’t keep up with demand earlier in the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments