Pandemic Forces Santa Fund To Halt Most House Calls

In this file photo from Dec. 20, 2019, St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles and volunteer Danielle Pelow help load up a truck with Santa Fund boxes at the St. Johnsbury Fire Station. The pandemic this year will prevent the normal delivery process from happening. (File Photo By Todd Wellington)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Santa Fund will be meeting Christmastime needs but won’t be making many house calls.

Concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19 will prevent the normal army of Santa’s little helpers from making deliveries this year. Usually, firefighters, their families, and a host of other volunteers deploy to area neighborhoods, going door-to-door with boxes of toys and food.

