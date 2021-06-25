The far-reaching impact of the pandemic has affected major construction plans at Fairbanks Museum.
Fairbanks Museum announced Friday that construction of its much-anticipated Science Annex has been postponed because construction bids came in dramatically higher than construction estimates.
“We’ve run into a speed bump for the Science Annex which I thought you’d want to know about,” announced Adam Kane, Fairbanks Museum Executive Director, in an email to project donors and supporters.
Kane said the museum bid out the Science Annex construction project this spring with plans to start construction in July but due to pandemic pricing, labor and subcontractor shortages, and bid timing, the project came in $2 million above construction estimates, a 68% increase.
“We were just honestly stunned to see the costs come out where they did,” said Kane. As a result, the decision was made to move construction start to spring 2022 in hopes that costs will come down and further fundraising can bridge the gap.
Kane noted one of the core principles of the project is to increase the museum’s financial resiliency, and absorbing a projected increase of that magnitude would have undermined that goal.
“So, in the coming months we’ll be working to drive down costs through the architectural design process and increase our budget through additional fundraising,” said Kane. “We expect to rebid the project later this year for an early spring start.”
Kane said design modifications may result in some savings, although those would be more material choices and not a reconsideration of the scope of the project.
Kane said he is hopeful the time will allow for continued fundraising and he is also hopeful that the Science Annex will receive additional federal funding as Rep. Peter Welch has selected the Science Annex as one of 10 community projects for funding in the FY2022 Appropriations Bill for a suggested $1.19 million. This money, though, is not guaranteed and would need to survive the federal budget process.
Kane said prior to the return of the construction bids the museum had believed they were within about $200,000 of fully funding the project and the contingency budget.
“This is a short-term disappointment for us, but we are thoroughly engaged and 100% committed to building the Science Annex. I look forward to keeping you posted as we move the project along,” said Kane.
Kane said the revised construction schedule would push the anticipated opening of the Annex back to November or December 2022, about an 8-month delay.
The postponement of the Science Annex means the museum will also delay a number of other maintenance projects on the original museum building that were intended to coincide with the major construction this summer, including historic preservation work, roof work and masonry work on the walls and parapets.
The Science Annex will create a 6,000 square foot, 3-story Science Annex on the rear of the museum that will house hands-on exhibits for astronomy and meteorology. The new space is also being designed to provide a future home for Community College of Vermont operations in St. Johnsbury.
