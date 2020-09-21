Pandemic Impacts Act 250 Review

The District 7 Environmental Commission, seen here at a hearing in January 2019, set strict limits on how many people can attend a site visit Oct. 8 at the asphalt plant in Irasburg. From left are commission coordinator Kirsten Sultan, Chairman Eugene Reid and commissioners Nicolee Davignon and Keith Johnson. (File Photo)

IRASBURG - Normally, the three presiding members of the District 7 Environmental Commission would expect a big turnout at a site visit for a controversial development that has some neighbors in turmoil.

But not this time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments