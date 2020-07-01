Locals looking for festivities to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday will not find the usual lineup of community offerings this year because of the pandemic.
Unique annual events that are a hallmark of the regions Independence Day parties have been either postponed or cancelled outright, while a number of modified events have been arranged to fill the gap.
One such unique event that has been held for decades, but not this year is Peacham’s tractor parade.
Select board chairman Mike Heath said he was sad that it would not be held this year and the decision to cancel it was a tough one.
“I was sad to see that tradition put on hold,” said Health, who said he believes it has been held every year for at least two decades now. “I can’t remember a time when it hasn’t been held. It is quite the Peacham tradition and I’m excited to get it rolling again next year.”
In place of the tractor parade, Peacham will instead host fireworks on Friday, July 3. They will be launched just after dusk from behind the firehouse. July 4th committee chair and select board member Beatrice Ring said there are a number of vantage points around Peacham that will be able to see the fireworks and there will be a couple of open areas in the village where volunteers will help park cars if people need to come into town. People are encouraged to stay in their cars and abide by social distancing requirements during the show.
Heath said while Peacham hasn’t hosted its own fireworks display in years, he believes it used to be done 25 or 30 years ago.
On Saturday, July 4th, Peacham will also host a kids bike parade in lieu of the tractor parade for the youth of Peacham. Ring said this is a closed event for just the youth of Peacham, to ensure crowd sizes and social distancing do not exceed state requirements.
The community’s health and welfare was foremost on people’s minds when coming up with new events, indicated both Heath and Ring.
Peacham also had to cancel its annual ghost walk that has traditionally been presented by the Peacham Historical Association. Instead, the historical association and town library will offer a multi-day quest in which Peacham history buffs can take a car tour of 11 sites around town that have a connection to prior health crises in Peacham’s history, including tuberculosis epidemics, the 1918 pandemic, and others. Ring said participants will be able to get a handout identifying the locations on July 3 at the town library and cruise around town over the following 10 days to view informative signage that will be at the locations.
“Next year, come hell or high water, we will figure out a way to have the tractor parade – it is really one of the things that makes Peacham – Peacham,” said Heath.
Joe’s Pond
Peacham’s fireworks display coincides with the Joe’s Pond annual fireworks show presented by the Joe’s Pond Association. Association member Larry Rossi said JPA was planning their traditional display on Friday, July 3. The fireworks will launch off the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail at the northeast corner of the third pond. (Rain date is Sunday, July 5.)
Aside from being on a boat on the third pond, Rossi said good viewing locations could be found from open areas along Route 15 near the third pond and from West Shore Road off the Route 2 side of the pond. The public beach on the first pond is not a recommended viewing location.
According to their website, because this show is typically viewed by people on boats, at their personal camps or in cars scattered around the area, they felt it could be held without violating safety precautions.
Burke Mountain Resort
A third fireworks display will be offered in Caledonia County on Friday, July 3, at the Sherburne Base Lodge at Burke Mountain. This free drive-in, movie-style fireworks will be open to the first, approximately, 250 cars that arrive. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be no food or services available so viewers are encouraged to come prepared. The display will also be viewable from other elevated locations around East Burke with a view of the resort.
North Danville
Another quaint event that has been modified due to the pandemic is the annual celebration and parade in North Danville. This year, the Brainerd Memorial Library and the North Danville Community Club have planned an extended parade route themed Celebrating Community, in which typical viewers would become the parade. The route is available on the library’s Facebook page and people are encouraged to decorate their cars for their cruise through the village for a tour of homes decked out for the 4th.
“This year YOU’RE THE PARADE!” says the library’s announcement of the July 4th event.
Sugar Ridge Campground
The campground in Danville also indicated it would not be presenting fireworks this year, but mentioned mini golf is open to the public.
Barton
Further north, the usual lineup of all-day events at the Orleans County Fairgrounds, including bouncy houses, family events, food vendors, a parade and fireworks have all been cancelled.
According to the fair association Facebook page there will be tractor and truck pulls on July 4, but due to crowd size limitations the event will be restricted to drivers, pit crews and immediate family.
Westmore
The annual boat parade on Lake Willoughby has been cancelled as well.
Newport City
The annual bed races, a hilarious tradition that has been a part of Newport City’s celebration for the last 12 years, have been cancelled, as have the Derby Independence Day Parade, live music and family activities at Gardner Park and the Harry Corrow Freedom Run.
However, Newport will still celebrate with fireworks over Lake Memphremagog (launched from Veteran’s Memorial Long Bridge) on July 4th, and take-and-go food vendor concessions in the Causeway near Gardner Park will be available starting at 5 p.m., so people can grab food before the fireworks display.
Jay Peak
The Jay Village Inn will be presenting a fireworks show on July 4th with changes from years past. There will be no parking in the inn’s lot, but there will be other parking areas. Limited dining options will be available by reservation only in certain instances and on a first come-first served basis for outside options. Take-out options will also be available.
Wells River — Woodsville
The granddaddy of all local parades — the twin-state event stretching from Wells River into Woodsville, as well as all the additional family activities and fireworks have been cancelled.
Franconia
Franconia cancelled its traditional Old Home Day, but may hold some parts of the event later in the summer or fall if health restrictions allow.
Littleton
Littleton’s annual lineup of events that have been held in Remich Park and typically feature family events, food, games, vendors and fireworks have been cancelled, said Chris Wilkins, director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
However, the parks department will kick off its summer season of Concerts in the Park on July 3 with the Wildcat O’Halloran Band. Wilkins said the show will be performed in the gazebo and the park will be marked with circles to help people ensure they stay socially distanced. Additional concerts will be held every other Friday through the summer.
Lancaster
Lancaster’s annual parade has been cancelled.
Mt. Washington Resort
The grand hotel is still advertising its Annual Salute to Freedom on July 4th with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.