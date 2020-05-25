Pandemic Inspires Modern Solution To Historic Practice

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted life in almost every way, requiring massive adjustments to the way people live and businesses operate. This forced transformation has inspired a digital upgrade to an ancient, analog practice.
This summer local farmers markets, paragons of casual browsing and friendly social interaction, have been forced to adapt to the new realities of social distancing and crowd control. Many markets are following guidance from Vermont Agency of Agriculture to continue in-person markets. The guidance calls for setting up the booths so customers only move through the market in a single direction, with separate entrances and exits, spacing the booths a certain distance apart, requiring social distancing and more.
Markets are also supposed to have vendors provide an opportunity for customers to pre-order their food and collect it on the day of the market in a form of curb-side pickup. This development is being introduced as markets open across the region in the days and weeks to come. The Caledonia Farmers’ Market Association, which runs the St. Johnsbury market, advertises this shopping option on its website and provides links to the various vendors websites or Facebook pages and provides instructions on the different payment methods.
But the Peacham Farmers Market has embraced the pre-order approach whole-heatedly and will move the entire farmers market into a single digital storefront and forego in-person shopping altogether.
The small space available on Peacham Academy Green was part of the motivation, said Samantha Downing, a Barnet farmer who is managing the Peacham market for the first time this year.
“I was concerned with Peacham because it’s a small market,” said Downing, comparing it to the larger space available to St. Johnsbury’s market, for instance, which can better accommodate some of the physical spacing requirements.
Downing was concerned the space wouldn’t allow for enough vendors to attract customers, which in turn would make it difficult to get a commitment from the vendors.
Not holding any kind of market was not an option, either. “It’s a small market, but the people who go to it care a lot about it,” said Downing, who believes the traditional customers will embrace this new approach, which should offer both convenience and safety for customers concerned about COVID-19 exposure. Downing said the response she has heard from the community has been encouraging.
The digital storefront will utilize a technology platform called Local Line, which is a Canadian technology firm that caters to farmers and food markets. Downing said the store should be integrated and available via the Peacham Farmers Market website - https://www.peachamfarmersmarket.com/
At this point Downing said she has commitment from 12 vendors who will each have the ability to upload their products, photos, prices and inventories to the site each week. The store will be open until 12 a.m. Wednesday mornings, at which point the store will be closed and the vendors receive their orders to package and prepare for distribution.
The distribution will be run by Downing at the Peacham Green on Thursday afternoons, the traditional time and location of the market. But instead of browsing, Downing will be dropping pre-filled boxes in people’s trunks. The vendors will then be able to update their offerings and the store will take orders for the following week.
“To make it a worse experience and less convenient was not the way I wanted to go,” said Downing of her contemplation on how she might run an in-person market in Peacham.
To help with the transition, Downing said the Peacham market received a $300 grant from Rural Vermont. The technology costs will also be covered by the fees vendors pay to participate and the percentage of sales that the market receives.
So far the digital market will feature meat vendors, produce offering from a couple of farms, cheese, eggs, maple and honey products. Downing said she would welcome additional vendors if they had complementary and not duplicate offerings to what is already lined up.
Downing, who owns Dog Hill Farm in Barnet with her husband and has participated in recent markets, is optimistic the market will be a success, but acknowledges, at least for her, it’s a new approach.
“I haven’t experienced this as a vendor,” she said.
The digital store should go live on June 5, with the first pickup on June 11.
