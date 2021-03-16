Pandemic Prevents Traditional Festival, But Maple Celebration Continues

ST. JOHNSBURY — Due to gathering restrictions St. Johnsbury will not hold its annual World Maple Festival event this year. There will, however, be lots of opportunities to celebrate maple over the next four weeks.
St. Johnsbury’s Maple Menu takeover is in full swing, https://news.discoverstjohnsbury.com/2021/03/05/maple-menu-takeover/. Local restaurants, brewers, and distillers will be offering special maple menu items for locals looking to celebrate maple.
The Boxcar & Caboose will be hosting Eddie’s Bakery on Mar. 20 and Mar. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Paul Toney, owner of Eddie’s Bakery out of Waterford, will be selling maple donuts and other assorted baked goods.
Later this month there will be a ‘Did You Know?’ downtown maple walking tour with historical and scientific facts about the maple industry, and St. Johnsbury’s role as the maple capitol of the world.
Festival organizer Scott Beck said, “I am disappointed that St. Johnsbury will not be able to have its traditional street festival the last Saturday in April. We are very excited to highlight maple cuisine and drink in the downtown and will highlight small events where people can celebrate maple and purchase some great food and drink products.”
Beck credited the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and new director, Gillian Sewake for assisting with this year’s plans.
“While we aren’t hosting our annual pancake breakfast this year, we still wanted to give folks a reason to stuff themselves with syrup-y goodness,” said Sewake. “Our Maple Menu Takeover includes creative items made with Vermont maple on the menu of 12 local establishments. You’ll find a wide variety of selections for breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner, and dessert. We’re using this as an opportunity to highlight the talent and creativity of our restaurants and food vendors, and to celebrate the long-standing relationship between our local cuisine and local maple producers.”
Detailed information about the Maple Festival can be found at www.worldmaplefestival.org.
Sponsors supporting the maple events are Passumpsic Savings Bank, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Boxcar & Caboose, and USDA Rural Development.
