LITTLETON — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a big question mark on the pool and summer programs for the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department, even if the shutdown and social distancing guidelines begin to ease up in a few weeks.
Each summer, the department has sports, arts and crafts, and other programs for the community’s children, with the locations mostly at Littleton’s school buildings, Chris Wilkins, director of the parks and recreation department, said Tuesday.
But all school buildings will now be closed throughout the summer, meaning a location for any summer parks programs will need to be determined.
“Right now, summer school will be done remotely, and if the kids are not allowed in the buildings, no one is allowed in the school buildings, which means I can’t have the summer park program in the schools, where it generally takes place,” said Wilkins. “We are working on the logistics of where to have those kids.”
School vacation is 10 weeks and the department’s summer programs — which also include the sports camps that have grown during the last two summers — are typically open for nine to 10 weeks and serve children from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Wilkins, who is entering his third summer as parks director.
“We try to pack in as much for the kids as we can,” he said.
Right now, though, no program is set to begin, and depending on what the state says, it could be a lost summer for the parks and recreation programs, he said.
And if all or some of the programs begin, there could also be limitations on group size, depending on the governor’s executive orders for public health and safety, said Wilkins.
Although summer school can be done remotely, it’s essentially impossible to run the summer programs in the same fashion, he said.
One possibility, if the state gives the green light, is to set up a tent near a source of running water, which is needed for Littleton’s program to work, said Wilkins.
“We might be able to make a tent work because we have the outbuildings and things we need at Remich Park, but we won’t be able to run the food program,” he said.
The Remich Park Pool is another aspect being looked at, and the pool’s opening in 2020 is equally uncertain.
“I know New York has shut down all summer pools and I think Boston did as well,” said Wilkins. “Every year, there are things we need to do to get the pool open, which costs money. If there is the potential for us not to open, how much money would we spend to open it for zero return on that investment? There’s a lot to think about right now.”
And if the pool is only allowed to have a certain number of people in it at a time, that would equate to less revenue for the department.
“If there is a loss, there is a tax impact I need to consider as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, gated areas of the town’s parks — which include Apthorp Commons, Brickyard Field, Norton Pike Fields, and Remich Park — remain closed.
That was the outcome of a meeting on April 7 to shut down all the gated areas in the parks, to include the tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts and other areas where anyone could touch a surface, from the gates to a tennis ball or any other ball someone else could grab, said Wilkins.
“We decided to shut those areas down, and that included the Little League field at Remich Park,” he said. “There is a basketball court we were not able to gate, but we ended up removing the hoops from that court. I’ve gotten some complaints about that, and a text message saying that’s just cruel.”
But if someone with the virus handles a ball that goes through a hoop, another ball could go through the same hoop and possibly touch a surface where the virus had been left, he said.
“These are the little things some people don’t think about,” said Wilkins. “We need to think about them as a public entity. I picture us being held to a higher standard than other organizations. We want to be a leader in this and that was part of our decision.”
Because all gated areas are now closed, the parks department has not seen anyone inside those areas, but if they do, that person would face a fine for trespassing under New Hampshire RSA 635:2, the statute on unauthorized entries and criminal trespass.
The Littleton Police Department can enforce it.
“The elected officials of the park commission voted for it,” said Wilkins. “Because it’s a closed area, we can charge people with trespassing. We haven’t had any violators yet.”
While most residents are abiding by the new park rules during the pandemic, some with dogs could do better, he said.
“We are finding more dog waste,” said Wilkins. “People are going for longer walks, and one of the nice areas to walk is the park. Unfortunately, people are not being great dog owners right now.”
As for precautions during the virus, the Littleton parks department is following the guidelines from the state, and as far as a time line for reopening the parks, the department will go with state guidelines, he said.
“We’re paying close attention to the reopening task force and they are having meetings that the public can listen in on,” said Wilkins. “Later this week, there will be a few and the public will have input, and we want to be a part of that. We want to be an advocate for public safety.”
On a positive note, the plans and funding for the new playground at Remich Park are moving forward.
The $200,000 playground, which will now meet today’s safety and code requirements, is part of a total estimated $400,000 four-phase Remich Park improvement project that involves a $200,000 New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program grant.
The town recently received a waiver from the state allowing some money to be spent on the playground, even though Littleton has not officially been awarded the grant, said Wilkins.
This week, the parks department is expected to receive $5,000 toward the project from the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities.
