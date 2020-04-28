Pandemic threatens race track’s future

A North Country race track faces an uncertain future because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton could close for good if state restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 remain in place, according to co-owner Mike Humphrey.
Humphrey and his brother Richard bought the quarter-mile asphalt track in September with plans to make it a year-round facility. Now they simply hope to keep the 55-year-old venue afloat.
“I’m just a logger by trade. We bought a race track last year for the love of the sport. We financed every single penny of it. If this doesn’t happen this year, we’ll be done,” Humphrey said.
Riverside has not yet postponed or canceled its opening weekend on May 16 and 17. However changes are expected.
They depend on whether Gov. Chris Sununu extends New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order and the order closing non-essential businesses. Both expire May 4.
No one can say for sure when racing will resume. Other regional tracks have already canceled dates: Thunder Road in Barre postponed its May 3 start and Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford canceled its first two weeks (May 2 and 9).
“We’re hearing maybe June or July,” Humphrey said.
In the meantime the track has opened for practice. Limited numbers of drivers book sessions and run laps one-at-a-time. Drivers and crews must practice social distancing, and cars must remain 20 feet apart in the pit area, Humphrey said.
“Nobody’s getting close to each other. I’m not allowing people to congregate. You come with your team and stay with your car. I’ve been policing it pretty hard, I don’t want to ruin it,” Humphrey said.
Under those conditions, he argued the track was safer than most places in the North Country.
“Right now it’s safer here than at the grocery store,” he said.
Humphrey and his brother realized a lifelong dream when they bought Riverside Speedway last fall.
They had grand plans for the track. They aimed boost attendance, rekindle interest in the raceway, and make it a year-round venue.
Now they just want to open for a portion of their 20-date racing schedule which runs through October, and earn some return on their sizeable investment.
“We cannot go the summer without anything. We struggled all winter just to make the payments. We expected that. But if we can’t open up in the next month and get some money coming back, it could no longer be a racetrack. Financially we can’t support it if we can’t run the track,” Humphrey said. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts. We cannot afford to keep it and not do anything with it.”
After weeks of preparation, Humphrey said Riverside Speedway “is all set and ready to go.” He holds out hope it can re-open soon, in a way that respects public health.
In an encouraging sign, NASCAR this week announced plans to resume its 2020 season on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.
When local tracks return to life, Humphrey is confident the drivers will show.
“They are itching to get behind the wheel. And I’ve heard from a few drivers that haven’t raced anything in a couple years. After this, they’re ready to come back,” Humphrey said.
And the fans? He’s crossing his fingers they will come back and watch — with the appropriate social distance.
“I think the crowds will be good. There will be a lot of people looking to go out and do stuff,” Humphrey said. “If we can just make it through to the time the government says it’s OK to race, we could have a good year. We just need to make it through to that point.”
While he waits, Humphrey builds race cars.
The owner-driver of the Puzzle Racing team, he spends time in the team garage, which contains six dwarf cars, one each of himself, his four team members, and his daughter, Brenna.
He had planned to compete when time allowed. He hopes that time will come sooner, rather than later.
“I figured we might as well get the cars ready, if we don’t have to liquidate everything in the process,” he said. “We’ll continue building them and getting them ready. That’s all you can do, I guess.”
