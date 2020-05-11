A lack of high speed broadband internet across rural Vermont - including the Northeast Kingdom - has become painfully obvious amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, hosted a teleconference call on Monday morning to check in with commercial and community-based internet providers to see what can be done in Washington to bring a real solution to the last mile.
A spokesman for one of the state’s Communications Union Districts (CUDs) in the Upper Valley said he thinks the local, community-based approaches can help to fill the gaps and reach the rural parts of the state with high-speed internet - with government help.
On Town Meeting Day in Northeast Kingdom towns, voters supported the NEK Broadband initiative. Katherine Sims, director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, a nonprofit working with the NEK Broadband group, said on Monday, “We know that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the dire need for universal internet access in our region … We are more committed than ever to raising revenue and building a network to reach every address in the region with high speed internet.”
Evan Carlson, entrepreneur-in-residence at the Do North Coworking Center, is helping drive the NEK Broadband effort. He spoke with Jen Botzojorns of Kingdom East School District in March to “see if we were aware of any internet solutions for the 193 students and teachers who do not have an internet option at home.”
He said research uncovered strategically placed towers “that might serve a large segment of the unserved addresses.”
VELCO, New England Wireless and Cloud Alliance were key in connecting the dots and there is currently a proposal being developed by the wireless providers to deploy a solution, Carlson said.
“Wireless is an excellent short term solution, as it could get these students currently unserved with a connection within six weeks of getting the proposal funded,” Carlson said. “While I don’t believe wireless is the best long term solution for delivering high speed internet across our region, it’s our best bet if we need to get students online before the next school year, especially if they’re expect to continue distance learning.”
Consolidated Communications and other Vermont companies were on the line with Congressman Welch, and said federal support will be critical to helping commercial providers bring high-speed internet to rural areas.
The company is ready to “hit the ground running,” to carry out the needed internet service to rural parts of Vermont, Welch was told.
Welch said one of the good things to come from the pandemic is the acute awareness about the need for expanded high-speed internet to rural Vermont.
“It’s getting a lot more support in Congress,” said Welch, co-chair of the Rural Broadband Congress. He said the situation in the past two months has made the internet crisis in rural Vermont a “brutal reality.”
Kingdom Fiber, a company in the Northeast Kingdom, was represented by CEO Michael Birnbaum on the call. He said the company is working with New England Wireless with help from the Vermont Department of Public Service and others to try to improve internet access for the towns served by the Kingdom East School District to bring immediate relief for students trying to learn at home.
“I still think we should be technology-agnostic,” Birnbaum said, saying fiber is the most expensive solution.
Welch said, “Whatever the technology, I do not want us in rural America to set us up for failure down the road … I don’t want us to have to go through this again. I want us to be future-proof, is the term I’m using.”
Welch said there is renewed interest for people to come to rural economies now, and those areas area under “significant strain because of the erosion of the economic foundation of our communities, but we can never get out economic foundation and revitalization without high-speed internet.”
Welch said he is committed to bringing strong internet to all homes and businesses in the state and said the issue is front and center due to the pandemic.
He said his Republican colleagues also are in support and many represent rural constituencies that are in the same boat as the NEK with poor internet access, and with the need for tele-health, work and education to be done remotely for most people right now the need is paramount, he said.
