The 1-acre parcel that supports Our Lady of the Fairways Shrine, or caddies shrine, near the Maplewood Country Club and golf course in Bethlehem, has been deeded back to the Maplewood, which former caddies say will ensure its regular maintenance and help it to remain as is into the future. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Following its placement two years ago on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places followed by a historical marker installed along Route 302, the 1-acre parcel that supports Our Lady of the Fairways shrine, or “caddies shrine,” near the Maplewood Country Club and golf course in Bethlehem is back in the hands of the Maplewood.
What that means going forward for the site that regularly receives visitors from near and afar is regular maintenance by Maplewood and its manager, Trevor Howard, and a stronger chance that the shrine will remain as is for future visitors, Frank Colvario, a former Maplewood caddie, said Friday.
“During mid-November, the deed and Our Lady of the Fairways Trust were transferred back to the current owners of the Maplewood,” he said. “Originally, the involved land was owned by the then-owners of the Maplewood and transferred to former camp director Norman Franzeim.”
In 1957 through 1959, the land was set aside for former campers of the caddie camp, who planned and built the shrine.
Decades later, in 2013, major renovations began to the shrine, which today includes the names of the caddies who constructed it.
One of the state’s newest historical sites, the shrine was designated a New Hampshire historic site in January 2021.
The previous owner of the parcel had been the Knights of Columbus Littleton-Bethlehem Council 1830.
For many years, the owner had been Franzeim.
Nearby property owners Peter and Laura Dolloff said they regularly see at least five visitors a day at the shrine, and a good 10 to 15 during summers, said Colvario.
In its more than six decades, it has seen thousands of visitors, including former Maplewood caddies, from New Hampshire, New England, and beyond.
From 1914 to 1963, the Maplewood Caddie Camp ran summer camps for boys and teens who learned to be golf caddies.
Until the mid-1950s, campers were housed in old dormitories until a new camp with modern amenities was built.
Colvario, of Charlestown, Mass., who worked as a Maplewood caddie from 1956 to 1962, was among those leading the charge for the historical designation.
The shrine, dedicated in 1958 and re-dedicated in 2008 and 2013, was built as a place for caddies to gather and honor their mothers and their faith.
It features a marble statue of the Mother Mary set in a brick grotto to reflect the Italian and Irish Catholic heritage of the caddies.
Below the statue, an inscription reads, “In memory of fellow caddies and campers.”
The narrative of the New Hampshire historic register reads, “Bethlehem is both a symbol and a cultural expression of the importance the camps had in the state; it is one of the only remaining physical reminders of them.”
