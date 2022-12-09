Following its placement two years ago on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places followed by a historical marker installed along Route 302, the 1-acre parcel that supports Our Lady of the Fairways shrine, or “caddies shrine,” near the Maplewood Country Club and golf course in Bethlehem is back in the hands of the Maplewood.

What that means going forward for the site that regularly receives visitors from near and afar is regular maintenance by Maplewood and its manager, Trevor Howard, and a stronger chance that the shrine will remain as is for future visitors, Frank Colvario, a former Maplewood caddie, said Friday.

