Parent Challenges WMRHS Humanities Program

WHITEFIELD — A parent has called for the White Mountains Regional School Board to reconsider the high school’s Humanities program.
During the school board meeting on March 24, Teresa Russo of Whitefield delivered a 15-minute statement in opposition to the five-year-old Humanities program, which takes a multi-disciplinary approach to teaching history.
Last year the course replaced the English and social studies requirements for freshmen and sophomores.
“I’m asking you that you reverse the requirement making it mandatory for ninth and tenth graders to take humanities in lieu of history and English, and imploring you not to expand this to middle and elementary school classrooms. Humanities has a negative impact on both the academics and the culture of the school,” she said.
The School Board took no action.
However, in an unrelated development, the School Board’s Education Planning Subcommittee recently held an unplanned discussion on the Humanities program.
They agreed to move forward with a program audit sometime in the coming months. Plans remain under discussion and the nature of the audit was not immediately clear. There is no timetable for the audit to be completed.
CONCERNS
The high school offers four Humanities courses, one for each grade level (9-12).
According to the WMRHS program of studies, Humanities is “an academic discipline that integrates the study of English, history, and other related subjects, to explore fundamental questions relating to the human experience.”
It is not required for juniors and seniors, who can elect to take AP English or AP History/Government courses instead.
Russo’s concerns with Humanities were two-fold.
First, she claimed, the classes were too easy. She said they were based in “theoretical work and opinion” and failed to deliver rigorous history and English instruction.
Second, she alleged, the majority of Humanities instructors openly expressed left-leaning political opinions in class, which inhibited discussion and created perceptions of indoctrination.
Those opinions were based on what Russo gathered from the course descriptions, curriculum and required reading lists, as well as comments from unspecified students and parents, according to her statement.
She requested a return to politically neutral, academically robust English and history instruction, in order to better educate students while avoiding ideological conflicts.
She suggested that WMRSD could address global citizenship goals through other, less divisive means.
“Instead of using humanities to create a more globally aware school, [WMRSD should] teach empathy, resilience and respect. Mindfully employing these essential skills allows you to grow as you learn, to see things from a new perspective, and to accept that a difference of opinion is just that — and not an attack on the individual,” she said.
REACTIONS
Russo’s statement drew little response from School Board members.
Chairman Bob Loiacono said it was “a lot to think about.”
Reached afterward, high school principal Jacob Hess said he welcomed Russo’s input on the matter.
“As a reflective staff we appreciate all feedback and use it to continuously improve, tweak, and differentiate our curriculum to fit all learning levels in a heterogeneously grouped classroom,” Hess said.
“We also strive for all voices to be heard within a classroom and try to provide opportunities for safe and open dialogue.”
WMRHS senior Grace Frink, the student representative to the School Board, was in attendance at the March 24 meeting.
She partly agreed with Russo that Humanities was too easy for some students, but not all. She said plenty of classmates were challenged by the work
“There are lots of kids who are in my Humanities class who are struggling [but] there are also kids in my Humanities class who finish the work in two days and wait for the rest of the week,” she said.
In addition, she said, some aspects of the Humanities curriculum have helped students understand and process current events.
“For example, we learned about immigration last year. And a lot of the perspectives that were brought up and the things that we were able to investigate were still valuable, and I don’t think I would have learned that in a traditional English or history class,” she said.
If the school district were to take up Russo’s proposal, Frink suggested that global citizenship matters should be handled elsewhere such as a seminar, to ensure they remain part of the curriculum.
