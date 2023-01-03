Parents In Custody Dispute Cited For Criminal Conduct At Colonnade Inn
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, left, speaks with Lyndonville officers Jason Harris, center, and Dan Renaudette outside the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

LYNDON — Parents in a dispute over custody of their child committed criminal conduct at the Colonnade Inn on Tuesday, according to police.

Three Lyndonville Police cruisers with lights flashing were parked outside the Colonnade about 1 p.m. on Tuesday after officers responded to a report of a custody dispute that had turned physical.

