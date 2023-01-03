Parents In Custody Dispute Cited For Criminal Conduct At Colonnade Inn

Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, left, speaks with Lyndonville officers Jason Harris, center, and Dan Renaudette outside the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON — Parents in a dispute over custody of their child committed criminal conduct at the Colonnade Inn on Tuesday, according to police.
Three Lyndonville Police cruisers with lights flashing were parked outside the Colonnade about 1 p.m. on Tuesday after officers responded to a report of a custody dispute that had turned physical.
Chief Jack Harris, with officers Jason Harris and Dan Renaudette responded. After investigation, they cited Leo Verge, 40, Newport, and Sarah Sabens, 34, for disorderly conduct related to their behavior toward each other.
Chief Harris said Verge had gone to the Colonnade to get his child. Verge had court-ordered custody of the child, said the chief. Sabens reportedly resisted Verge’s removal of the child.
“As far as the confrontation, their stories differ slightly, and from what we saw on the video from the hotel, they’re both going to be charged with disorderly conduct,” Chief Harris said. “He (Verge) was trying to get in the car to leave when she (Sabens) first became physical with him and then he got a little physical with her … it just went on for several minutes, and it drew quite the crowd.”
The citations for disorderly conduct require Verge and Sabens to report to Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment. The tentative date for their court appearances is Feb. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.