Parents Push School Board For Answers About Principal On Leave

LITTLETON — A group of 25 parents and residents are pushing the Littleton School Board for answers regarding the high school principal who has remained on paid administrative leave for three months, since the end of November.
In a letter submitted before Monday’s school board meeting from “Littleton NH Parents and Taxpayers,” they said they wanted to express their “concern and dissatisfaction about the ongoing situation regarding an administrator at the Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School.”
Mark Fiorentino, a former LHS career and technical education instructor and former principal of Colebrook Academy, was hired as DBMS/LHS principal in February 2021, effective for the 2021-2022 school year, with an annual starting salary of $92,500.
On Nov. 22, parents were informed that Fiorentino and DBMS/LHS Vice-Principal Vanessa Sandvil were put on paid leave.
Because of exemptions under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law regarding personnel matters, board members said they could not legally disclose the reasons for the action.
During the board’s meeting on Dec. 19, where parents also pushed the board for answers, school board chairman Matt St. John said an independent investigator was looking into an unspecified matter and the board’s actions were appropriate and in line with school policy, but legal restrictions prevent the board, which has acted on the advice of legal counsel throughout the entire process, from providing specifics.
In their letter submitted on Monday, the parents told school board members that on the eve of Thanksgiving break, Littleton School District Superintendent William Hart informed them about the leave status of Fiorentino and Sandvil.
Sandvil, also hired in 2021, returned to her job in early January.
“In this same notification, we were assured that we’d be contacted if it ‘appeared the administrators’ leave would be extended past a few weeks,’” they wrote. “It is now February, and the principal is still on leave. Superintendent Hart has not updated the Littleton school community regarding the principal’s status and this board has done so only in response to questions from the public.
“The complete lack of communication and transparency surrounding his matter is unacceptable. We assume the investigation has concluded, yet our principal remains on paid leave. The only logical conclusion we can draw is that the investigation did not demonstrate just cause for termination. Therefore, our school principal is being paid to stay home at the expense of the taxpayer!
“The opaque and indecisive actions of the school board and superintendent have fed rumors in our small community that are not healthy for the school community or for the principal’s reputation. We feel the protracted length of this situation without conclusion has exposed the district to legal liabilities We are not supporting the current action of indefinite paid leave. If the taxpayers are paying a salary because there is no justification for termination, and there is no threat to child safety, then we believe the principal should be reinstated immediately.”
Each parent and resident signed their name to the letter.
Acting as interim principal is Al Smith, director of LHS’s CTE.
On Wednesday, St. John said he doesn’t have any updates to give on Fiorentino and his current status.
Addressing Monday’s letter to the board, he said he understands the frustration from parents and taxpayers and students and staff.
“We totally get that this is not a good situation,” said St. John. “All things being equal, we wouldn’t want the district to be in this situation. We get why the lack of communication is really really aggravating, especially as this continues to go on. It’s one thing to know a little bit only in the first couple of weeks and it’s another thing entirely to not know enough several months into this … But the fact of the matter is, unfortunately, right or wrong, the board has to follow the law, and our lack of communication is because we’re bound by the law. I appreciate that the parents find that to be unacceptable, but we, the board, can’t be in a position where we think it’s unacceptable for us to follow the law. We have to do it.”
St. John said he is sympathetic to the letter and agrees with much of it and appreciates residents and parents and taxpayers voicing their concerns, as many have in the course of the last several months, but said there are certain things in the letter that are not true.
“It is not a fact that the board has been indecisive,” he said. “The board has not been causal. The board has not taken its time. The board has not let this drag on aimlessly or on purpose. The board has tried to bring this matter to as clear and comprehensive a resolution as quickly as possible. If there was a path to having this thing over in three days or three weeks, we would have taken that path. I think the board has acted quickly. I think the board has put a ton of time into trying to resolve this issue, but it’s not yet been resolved. The board has tried to be as open as we can be, to the point where the board has gone beyond where counsel is comfortable.”
While some residents have called for a full accounting of the situation, there can’t be, said St. John.
“We can’t do that,” he said. “This notion that that somehow exposes us to legal liability, I think the reverse is true. The board is taking the path it’s taking, particularly on the communication issue, to protect the rights of everybody involved and to follow the law. At the end of the day, the board is absolutely committed to trying to arrive at the best outcome for students, staff, for parents and for taxpayers … I had thought this would have ended a long time ago, but it hasn’t.”
