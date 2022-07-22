LANCASTER — The redevelopment of the historic Parker J. Noyes building is complete.
The Northern Forest Center reports that six apartments are ready for occupancy and the first tenants are expected to move in next week.
The four-year, $3.5 million project is a cornerstone of downtown revitalization efforts. It also addresses a regional workforce housing shortage.
“Even before the national housing crisis hit, we knew that Lancaster businesses were having trouble finding quality housing for new hires,” said Center Program Director Julie Renaud Evans. “The Parker J. Noyes building offered the opportunity to create housing, and even more a chance to invest in Main Street by rehabilitating a historically, aesthetically, and economically significant building.”
Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center will move its local food marketplace into a first-floor retail space sometime in late August or September.
The marketplace, currently known as The Root Seller, will relocate once the space is fully outfitted, new equipment is installed, and licensing is completed, said Melissa Grella, executive director of Taproot.
“It’s been a long process, but when we move into the Parker J. Noyes building it will be transformative for Taproot, helping us greatly expand our work of educating, inspiring, and connecting people to the land, to their food, and to each other,” said Grella. “We’re so excited to grow all three of our programs – the Marketplace, our Food Access work, and our Environmental Education programming.”
The Northern Forest Center purchased the building in 2018 and hired Garland Mill to manage the complete renovation.
The project involved 35 subcontractors, most of them local, and more than 80 trades workers.
Construction took 24 months to complete and required considerable work, including a partial new foundation, re-engineering to repair old fire damage, extensive historic preservation, and energy efficiency work.
Earlier this year, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance recognized the project as an outstanding example of successful historic preservation and community development investment in its 2022 awards. The building is now listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
“It has been so satisfying for the Garland Mill to be a part of restoring this beautiful old building on Lancaster’s historic Main Street,” said Ben Southworth, president of Lancaster’s Garland Mill. “We’re excited to share this gem with our community for years to come.”
“We invested in this building to support economic growth in Lancaster and the North Country by increasing housing options and enabling Main Street business to expand,” said Renaud Evans.
The apartments, one of which is ADA accessible, have all been leased to tenants.
To fund the $3.5-million-project, the Center raised impact investments and secured state and federal tax credits, public and foundation grants, and charitable gifts. Federal sources are contributing up to $330,000, or about 9.4% percent of the project; $3.2 million or 90.5 percent comes from non-federal sources.
The Northern Forest Center is a regional innovation leader and investment partner creating rural vibrancy by connecting people and the economy to the forested landscape. www.northernforest.org.
