A winter parking ban is in effect through April 15 in St. Johnsbury.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking on the street from midnight to 6 a.m. Streets clear of parked vehicles allows the road crews to do their jobs unhindered. Violators will be ticketed and their vehicles may be towed.
