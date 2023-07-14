LYNDON — Bandstand Park used to have perimeter parking on three sides.
Now, it’s two.
The 20-space North Side Lot was closed this year, because stationary vehicles on the grass had damaged tree roots.
That has created a parking crunch for park activities. And at least one recurring event, the Lyndon Farmers Market, relocated as a result.
Concerned, one longtime resident has proposed a solution.
Russ Blake approached the Select Board on July 7 and suggested that one of the perimeter roads, Park Avenue, be made one way.
Doing so would allow for angled parking spaces to be installed along the entirety of the park’s north and east sides.
It would increase parking capacity along that stretch by 200 percent, from roughly 20 to 60 spaces, more than replacing the spaces lost by the North Side Lot closure.
It would also replace the East Side Lot with on-street parking, allowing Bandstand Park to expand outward and reclaim that strip of land.
Blake suggested that one way traffic on Park Avenue run from Main Street to Maple Street, so that angled parking would be located along the park itself, and not across the street in front of residences.
“We’ve got a nice park but I think [the parking shortage] will put a strain on any activities that might be in the park, and also it’s going to put a strain on The White Market parking lot,” Blake said.
The Select Board expressed some interest and suggested the proposal be reviewed by Police Chief Jack Harris as a first step.
Select Board member Nancy Blankenship recommended that Blake’s proposal be expanded, to also make Maple Street one way (west to east) with angled parking along the park’s edge.
Select Board Chair Chris Thompson said such a plan would provide more parking for downtown overall.
Blake’s suggestion comes after multiple parking-related discussions in recent months.
In May, the Lyndon Farmers Market relocated to Powers Park because of parking restrictions at Bandstand Park.
The North Side Lot was closed and vendor parking on the green was prohibited at the recommendation of an arborist, who inspected trees at Bandstand Park and found three were in critical condition, and one was dead. Two of the trees were damaged by soil compaction caused by parked vehicles.
In June, plans to convert a single Main Street parking space into a crosswalk bump-out were abandoned, after Lyndonville House of Pizza owner George Kapoukranidis argued the project had impacted his customers.
Kapoukranidis said the bump out had exacerbated an existing parking shortage for his business, noting that one customer “drove around [Bandstand Park] three times before somebody moved.”
This month, Chief Harris requested that organizers of a proposed “pride and inclusion event” needed to make parking arrangements for an expected 200 to 300 participants.
“The only activity that we have in the downtown that has that many or more [people] is the [Stars and Stripes] Parade,” Harris said, “and we have to close the entire downtown to handle the parking [for that].”
