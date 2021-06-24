Participants Invited To Join Second Annual July 4th Motorcade

LITTLETON — Participants are invited to join the second annual Fourth of July Twilight Motorcade, the town’s newest July 4 celebration.
Sponsored by the Littleton Civic Booster Club, the event begins at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 4, at Apthorp Common and proceeds down Union and Main streets, then turns up Maple Street to end at Littleton High School.
It was conceived last year as a safe way to celebrate the holiday while the majority of area events were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
“This is a fun and safe way to celebrate Independence Day as everyone will be in their cars,” said organizer, Dennis Hartwell.
People will be decorating their cars in the red, white and blue colors.
The event wasn’t formally advertised last year because of social distancing and the intent to not have crowds gathering on the parade route.
This year, however, with the COVID calming down, people are invited to come to downtown Littleton and view the motorcade.
“This is not a parade and the motorcade route will not close down any streets,” said Hartwell.
It will proceed in the right-hand lane and move with the flow of traffic.
Last year, there were 10 to 14 vehicles participating, and it is hoped to have more this year, said Hartwell.
There will be no formal order of vehicles as everyone will line up according to when they arrive.
All participants should be at Apthorp Common no later than 6:45 p.m.
To sign up, contact Hartwell at lttnxmasparade@aol.com, or on Facebook, or by calling (603) 991-7517.
There are no entry fees.
Invited are decorated cars, trucks, and business vehicles festooned with red, white and blue.
Not included in the event are floats, bands or marchers.
