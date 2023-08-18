A Grafton Superior Court judge has issued an order partly in favor of a Littleton construction company that is suing a partner on the grounds that the partner did not hold up his end of their agreement to develop a subdivision in Littleton and share in the profits and expenses.

The partner, which has now been held in contempt of court regarding timber cutting, has filed a counter-claim with competing breach of contract allegations in the ongoing litigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments