A Grafton Superior Court judge has issued an order partly in favor of a Littleton construction company that is suing a partner on the grounds that the partner did not hold up his end of their agreement to develop a subdivision in Littleton and share in the profits and expenses.
The partner, which has now been held in contempt of court regarding timber cutting, has filed a counter-claim with competing breach of contract allegations in the ongoing litigation.
In 2022, the Littleton-based Hammer Down Construction LCC, owned by Eric Rexford, filed a complaint against Loxlea General Partner LLC, based in Littleton, and Le Faite Limited Liability Partnership and White Buffalo Investment General Partner LLC, both based in Wyoming and all three of which are controlled by Lloyd Thomas, who manages Le Faite through its general partner, White Buffalo.
Jeffrey Christensen, attorney for Hammer Down, called Le Faite, Loxlea, and White Buffalo a “complicated business structure” with a lack of distinction between the corporate entities that, on information and belief, allowed Thomas to direct the activities of the entities “in a coordinated manner to the point that these entities have engaged in self-dealing.”
The dispute arose from the development of property in Littleton called the Bear Paw Trail, located off Manns Hill Road and owned by Loxlea and Le Faite.
According to the lawsuit, Rexford was assisting Thomas in finding a property to purchase and develop in northern New Hampshire, and Rexford alerted Thomas to an opportunity to buy the Bear Paw Trail property, which Thomas did in 2021, to be subdivided and developed.
“As part of Bear Paw Trail’s development, Le Faite and Hammer Down verbally, through their actions and through written communications, agreed to work together to develop the subdivision, but not limited to, clearing the lots of trees, selling trees for lumber, and/or milling the trees on the property to be used by Hammer Down or Le Faite in construction of residences on the subdivided lots,” Christensen wrote in Hammer Down’s six-count complaint.
Hammer Down would provide construction-related materials and service, to include development of the roadway and utility services to the lots, and half of the non-labor costs of the lot clearing would be paid for by Le Faite, he said.
Both partners were to purchase the necessary equipment and have equal ownership of the timber and its proceeds. Hammer Down would have the right to use the timber in constructing homes in the Bear Paw Trail subdivision or use the timber for other projects by purchasing it at a discount, said Christensen.
Hammer Down, he said, “performed extensive clearing on the Bear Paw Trail lots and other construction activities” for the benefit of the subdivision.
“Hammer Down submitted invoices to Le Faite for Le Faite’s half of the costs and expenses of cutting and processing the timber performed so far and the other work which Hammer Down has performed,” said Christensen. “The first invoice Hammer Down submitted was paid, but since then, subsequent invoices have not been paid.”
Le Faite has prevented Hammer Down from cutting any of the remaining standing trees and from removing or processing any cut trees, and it’s also believed that Le Faite sold the property to third-party buyers without informing them of Hammer Down’s interest in the standing or cut timber and with the transfers being a way for Le Faite to avoid paying its debts, he argues.
Hammer Down was also engaged by Thomas to renovate a house on one lot, called Bear Paw Lodge, but rather than keeping the renovations separate from his business arrangement, Thomas disrupted the venture of cutting, processing, and using or selling the lumber from Bear Paw Trail “as part of a strategy to improperly pressure or coerce Hammer Down in connection with the disagreements over the renovations at Bear Paw Lodge,” said Christensen.
Hammer Down has sent Le Faite invoices for work performed in connection with the agreement, for a total of $78,763.87, excluding interest or cost collection, he said.
“Le Faite has failed or refused to pay these amounts,” he said.
Hammer Down, which seeks a jury trial and the awarding of damages and costs and attorney’s fees, argues two counts of breach of contract (unpaid invoices and cut trees), one count of breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, one count of fraudulent conveyance, one count asking the court to dissolve the partnership, and one count seeking a permanent injunction against the sale of real estate and timber.
Thomas, who is represented by Manchester attorneys Edward Sackman and Matthew Miller, filed a counterclaim arguing three counts of breach of contract against Hammer Down, including alleged over-billing.
The attorneys argue that Le Faite’s management became concerned with the dollar amount in the invoices, prompting Le Faite to suspend payment to address what it argues was over-billing.
They also allege that some pine saw logs that were un-milled on the advice of Hammer Down have degraded and lost significant value and that some equipment purchased equally between the partners went into the possession and control of Hammer Down.
Following a court hearing on July 25 on Hammer Down’s motions for a temporary restraining order, injunction, and a finding of contempt of court against the defendants, Judge Peter Bornstein issued an order.
“The court finds that the defendants intentionally cut timber in violation of the court’s Sept. 28, 2022 order and, therefore, makes a finding of indirect civil contempt against the defendants,” he wrote.
Hammer Down is also awarded costs and attorney’s fees incurred with the contempt proceedings, said Bornstein.
According to the case summary, Hammer Down, on Aug. 8, filed an affidavit for attorney’s fees.
A trial management conference in the case is currently scheduled for Dec. 19.
