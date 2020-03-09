Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Barnet March 6. According to a report, the operator, 79-year-old William Metzgar of Parlin, N.J., lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.
He was uninjured in the incident, but his passenger, 68-year-old Bloomfield, N.J. resident Kathryn Weilert, sustained minor injuries, police said. She was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.