Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Barnet March 6. According to a report, the operator, 79-year-old William Metzgar of Parlin, N.J., lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.

He was uninjured in the incident, but his passenger, 68-year-old Bloomfield, N.J. resident Kathryn Weilert, sustained minor injuries, police said. She was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments