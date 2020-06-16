A 20-year-old West Glover man faces life-threatening injuries from an afternoon crash in Craftsbury, Tuesday.
State Police say Hunter Lanphere, 20, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Creek Road shortly after 3 p.m.
State Police, Craftsbury Fire, Glover EMS and Morrisville EMS responded and found Lanphere’s 2007 Volvo S-60 full engulfed in flames. Following an investigation, police say Lanphere was traveling north on Creek Road at a high rate of speed. He reportedly left the gravel road and hit a tree.
Police said witnesses removed Lanphere from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed. Lanphere was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center by The University of Vermont Critical Care Transport Team.
Lanphere wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
