LITTLETON — Littleton Fire Rescue officials are praising the help of motorists who stopped to render aid to the occupants of a pickup truck that rolled over along Interstate 93 Sunday evening.
“Without hesitation or regard for their own safety, several bystanders began to provide care to the critically injured,” Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller said Monday. “Our police officers and firefighters faced a tremendously difficult scene and worked seamlessly together to give these children the best possible chance of surviving. Ultimately, despite all efforts, the children succumb to the injuries they sustained.”
The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 6:24 p.m. on northbound Interstate 93 just south of Exit 44, along the Curran-McAvoy Causeway.
It was initially reported by dispatch as a single-vehicle rollover with an injured child and persons missing, but after first responders arrived on the scene, it was determined that the 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was occupied by an adult male and two juveniles, said Miller.
After attempting extensive life-saving measures with bystanders and LFR first responders, the girls were pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver, Jordan Couture, 36, of Milton, Vt., was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening and minor injuries.
The Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Advanced Response Team (DHART) was initially requested because of the severity of the crash, but was later canceled, said Miller.
Assisting LFR with securing the scene and initial patient care were the Littleton Police Department and the Bethlehem Fire Department.
Northbound I-93 was closed to traffic for several hours, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation providing assistance.
Along with local police and firefighters, New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the state medical examiner and the NHSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, which also arrived on the scene.
In a press release issued Sunday evening, NHSP officials said Couture was driving north on the interstate when he lost control of the truck, which left the roadway to the left side of the road and entered the median, where it began to slide sideways and eventually began rolling over, ejecting the two girls.
As of Tuesday, afternoon the names of the girls and their ages and place of residence had not been provided by authorities.
It was undetermined Tuesday if the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time, if speed, road conditions or other factors contributed to the crash, and if Couture will be facing any charges.
NHSP officials said any additional information would be included in a future press release.
LFR Chief Michael McQuillen thanked Bethlehem firefighters for helping on the scene and providing Littleton fire station coverage and he thanked the bystanders who assisted before LFR arrived.
“Valiant efforts were made to save lives with a very tragic outcome,” said LFR officials. “The thoughts of Littleton Fire Rescue are with the family of the deceased at this difficult time.”
For first responders, Miller said it was a tough scene to be called to, and all of those responding process it in his or her own way.
“We had an outpouring of support from the community and all of our staff really appreciates that,” said Miller.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call NHSP Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or email at daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.
