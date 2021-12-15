Passumpsic Bank Collects, Gives To Santa Fund

St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Phil Hawthorne, left, and firefighter Dennis Farnham III receive Santa Fund toy donations at the Railroad Street location of Passumpsic Bank. The banks branches in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Danville collected toys to present to the annual Christmastime charitable program. Pictured in front, from left, are Service Reps Kelley Powers, Megan Roy and Emily Regan. In back are Commercial Banker Jackie Greaves, Branch Manager Angela Payeur, Hawthorne, Farnham and Commercial Banking Loan Rep Kristen Trottier. (Contributed Photo)

