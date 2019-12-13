Passumpsic Bank Supports Santa Fund

Passumpsic Bank employees Robert Ruffner, Alexis Morissette and Billie Jo Shatney donate toys to the Santa Fund drive. The gifts were recieved by St. Johnsbury Fire Captains Kevin Montminy (left) and Mike Pelow. The bank collected toys from employees at locations in Danville, St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville. (Courtesy photo)
