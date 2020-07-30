Patchwork Players Announce Two Shows At Great North Woods Arts Center

The Weathervane Theatre's Patchwork Players are ready to bring two shows to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia this month. (Courtesy photo.)

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby announce that the 2020 Patchwork Players will once again perform in the Colebrook area when the troupe of young performers appear at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia this August. They will be offering two separate free shows during the month, “Give My Regards to Disney–25 Years of Disney on Broadway” and “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical.”

The Great North Woods Arts Center has been working in recent weeks with the Governor’s Task Force guidelines to assemble safe and entertaining programs and activities that can be held at the sprawling property on Route 3 in these times. All attendees will be spaced for social distancing and all staffers directing cars will be masked.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments