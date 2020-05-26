MAGOG, Quebec - Memphremagog Conservation Inc’s lake patrol will again patrol international Lake Memphremagog this summer, this year focusing on the monitoring and control of the invasive zebra mussel on the Quebec side of the lake.
The patrol runs from June to September.
MCI’s patrol works with partners to monitor water quality in the lake and its tributaries, shoreline activities, and cyanobacteria blooms (also known as blue-green algae). They also carry out scientific studies on the lake.
This year, the patrollers will be concentrating their efforts on the monitoring and control of zebra mussels in collaboration with the the Memphremagog Municipal Regional Council in Quebec, the City of Magog, Quebec, and the Quebec provincial forestry, wildlife and parks ministry.
Well-established colonies of this exotic invasive species were noted by the patrols in 2018. The patrol supervisor is Eric Phendler, studying in biodiversity, ecology and environmental Sciences at Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke.
The patrollers are Frédérique Thibault-Lessard, studying in environment and Marguerite Duchesne, studying in ecology, both at the University of Sherbrooke.
This summer, boaters and shoreline residents must redouble their efforts to limit the spread of exotic aquatic species such as zebra mussels, which are invisible to the naked eye at the larval stage. It is more important than ever to wash, empty and dry one’s boat or other aquatic equipment, such as fishing and diving gear, when moving from one lake to another to prevent the spread of new exotic species in Lake Memphremagog and other bodies of water in the province.
Boats can be washed at various free washing stations around the lake, or at home, being sure to follow the instructions detailed on the province’s web site. MCI will provide municipal officials with the opportunity to join the patrol on the lake to see for themselves and better understand the various environmental issues that can affect the quality of the lake’s water, a drinking water source for more than 175,000 people in the Magog-Sherbrooke area.
The patrol can be reached seven days a week by telephone or text message at 819-620-3939 or by email at patrol@memphremagog.org .
