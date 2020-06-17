Paul Michael Belliveau, 53, of St. Johnsbury, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. A full obituary will be forthcoming in tomorrow’s edition and at www.saylesfh.com

