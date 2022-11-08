Paul Sweeney Coat Drive Distributes Hundreds Of Winter Coats

Volunteers from NVRH, Passumpsic Savings Bank, Community National Bank, and the community at large helped at the Nov. 5 coat drive at Good Shepherd Catholic School. From left, Diana Gibbs, Kathy Zita, Phyllis Sweeney, Amanda Sweeney, Michelle Cleveland, Tina Smith, Cynthia Waldner, Robert Ruffner, Stacy Allen, Mary Cote, Michelle Fenoff, and Samantha Zita. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A total of 665 coats; 176 hats, gloves, and scarves; 17 pairs of boots; and 20 blankets found new homes during the annual Paul Sweeney Memorial Coat Drive, held Nov. 5 at Good Shepherd Catholic School.
Paul Sweeney had a 27-year career with Central Vermont Public Service Corporation (CVPS). As senior energy use advisor, his duties included home visits where he would suggest ways to make homes more energy efficient.
In November 2003, Rev. Jay Sprout and Paul Sweeney organized the first coat drive in memory of Sandy Broughton, a woman who organized previous coat drives and passed away that year from cancer. Coats were collected and distributed (with the help of the Salvation Army) to people in need in the Northeast Kingdom.
Two months later, Paul Sweeney passed away at the age of 50. The following year the coat drive was renamed in his honor. His daughter, Amanda Sweeney, and her mother, Phyllis continue to support the coat drive in his memory.
Northeast Kingdom Community Action (nekcavt.org) still has items for any individuals looking to add warm clothing to their winter collection.
