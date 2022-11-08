Paul Sweeney Coat Drive Distributes Hundreds Of Winter Coats
Volunteers from NVRH, Passumpsic Savings Bank, Community National Bank, and the community at large helped at the Nov. 5 coat drive at Good Shepherd Catholic School. From left, Diana Gibbs, Kathy Zita, Phyllis Sweeney, Amanda Sweeney, Michelle Cleveland, Tina Smith, Cynthia Waldner, Robert Ruffner, Stacy Allen, Mary Cote, Michelle Fenoff, and Samantha Zita. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A total of 665 coats; 176 hats, gloves, and scarves; 17 pairs of boots; and 20 blankets found new homes during the annual Paul Sweeney Memorial Coat Drive, held Nov. 5 at Good Shepherd Catholic School.

Paul Sweeney had a 27-year career with Central Vermont Public Service Corporation (CVPS). As senior energy use advisor, his duties included home visits where he would suggest ways to make homes more energy efficient.

