Tall grass, weeds and bushes mark the end of the line on a river trail project in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Soil contaminant concerns are delaying the path completion by about 25 yards short of its access to Bay Street. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A pavilion complete with picnic tables and a water fountain is ready to accommodate users of a trail designed to connect people between the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and downtown St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A pavilion complete with picnic tables, benches and a water fountain is ready to accommodate users of the bike path along the Passumpsic River, but getting there would not be easy.
Soil contamination near the trail’s southern access to Bay Street means the trail ends a couple hundred feet short. Tall grass, weeds and bushes prevent a smooth transition from Bay Street to the newly constructed trail.
