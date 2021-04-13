A pay-stub found in an abandoned car on railroad tracks following a hit-and-run crash led to criminal charges against a Burke man.
Jerry P. Allen, 52, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash and was released on the condition that he not operate a motor vehicle with any alcohol in his system.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Tyler Davidson, a two-car crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2020, on Bugbee Crossing Road near the intersection of Route 5 in Burke.
Caledonia Superior Court
Taylor Doyon, 22, told police her 2011 Toyota Tacoma was hit by another vehicle which then continued down Bugbee Crossing Road and struck a railroad crossing sign.
“Doyon believed the vehicle then traveled south on US Route 5,” wrote Tpr. Davidson in his report. Doyon’s vehicle sustained front and driver’s side damage.
Police then located an abandoned 1996 Oldsmobile Bravada with heavy front-end damage parked near the crash scene “about 500-600 feet up the railroad tracks,” according to the report.
The vehicle was not registered to Allen but police soon found other information leading to his arrest.
“Upon checking the interior, I located a pay stub,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “The recipient of the pay stub was Jerry Allen, 52.”
Police then responded to Allen’s residence at 1483 Bugbee Crossing Road.
“Allen advised he drove off the road and went up the railroad tracks,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “Allen advised he began drinking at home, drove to a friend’s house and drank more, then drove home.”
Police said Allen declined to perform field sobriety tests but was exhibiting signs of intoxication including the strong odor of intoxicants from his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech.
“Allen’s body also swayed while standing,” wrote Tpr. Davidson.
According to police, an “incapacitation screener” was brought in to evaluate Allen in the parking lot of the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks. Allen was then taken to Northeast Correctional Complex to detox.
If convicted of both charges Allen faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.