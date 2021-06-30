It’s official.
Peacham Children’s Center, a planned high-quality, affordable childcare center, took critical steps toward opening its doors on Wednesday morning in a ceremony in the center of town.
Jess Phillipe, chair of the nonprofit center’s board, and Rick Witt, representing the Peacham Congregational Church, signed a licensing agreement that allows the center to utilize space in the church building. They also kicked off a public fundraising campaign for the last $40,000 needed to open the childcare center this fall.
“We recognize this need for childcare is a systemic issue, but we cannot wait for the system to be fixed,” said Philippe.
Alex MacLean, a member of the center’s board and herself the mother of a three- and seven-year-old, wrote in a press release about the strain that the cost of childcare puts on local families.
“Many families are paying 30% of their income on childcare,” she said. “On top of that is the time and expense of transportation: the closest childcare centers are in St. Johnsbury, 13 miles away.”
Tim McKay, a board member, came up with the idea for the center three years ago during a trip to Norway. While he has two daughters with children and knows firsthand of their need for childcare, he was struck by the Scandinavian country’s support for families in contrast to his own.
When he returned, he started a discussion with Phillipe about how the small, progressive community of Peacham could demonstrate support for local families.
The nonprofit center has already raised $200,000 through key grants from Make Way for Kids, a Preservation Grant from the Freeman Foundation through the Preservation Trust of Vermont, local businesses and over 40 local donors.
Funds will be used for needed renovations as well as start-up costs for the operation.
The three biggest expenses are improvements to the church building, celebrating its 215th anniversary this year. Renovations are planned to the aging septic system and inefficient heating system as well as some interior work to provide two new bathrooms for children.
The project’s conditional use application was approved by the town of Peacham’s Development Review Board on March 10 of this year.
McKay said Wednesday that while other locations were considered for the center, it was ultimately decided that if money was to be invested in a building, it should be for the most cherished one in town.
“The core of the mission of the Peacham Congregational Church is service to all, including to the greater Peacham community,” said John Marshall, chair of the church council, in the press release. “We recognize the need for childcare services in the Peacham community and share the same desire to serve young families. It is our hope that by welcoming the Peacham Children’s Center into our church building, other individuals and organizations will utilize the building to host existing and potential activities.”
The town has seen an influx of families in recent years, and not all as a result of the pandemic. Phillipe said that a study three years ago found 25 kids in the town of childcare age, and a more recent study found 27.
The center plans to open its doors to area children this September. It will be operated by Heather Smires, Peacham resident and owner of ABC & LOL Childcare Center in St. Johnsbury.
Smires said that the center will serve infants up to those 13 years of age each weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will work closely with Peacham School.
Those interested in enrolling their children can contact Smires by email at hhudsonabc@yahoo.com or on her cell at 802-473-2772. Potential tuition help is available and the space can host up to 45 children.
Tax-deductible donations can be made on the center’s website at peachamchildrenscenter.org or mailed to PO Box 76, Peacham, VT 05862.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.