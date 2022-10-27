Peacham Church Extends Support To Non-profits

PEACHAM — The Peacham Congregational Church Mission Committee is introducing a plan to include area non-profits in its annual support plan.
In addition to dedicating financial support to four established missions, the church will also include support to an area non-profit during the last month of each quarter. The Mission Committee is seeking ideas on area non-profits that could benefit from this support. The church encourages financial support for its mission partners and seeks to provide opportunities for volunteer participation or support for each.
Toward this end, during the Peacham Guild Christmas Bazaar scheduled for Nov. 4-5, the church will be hosting a café across the street in The Olde Meetinghouse where it will sell crafts. Proceeds will help to support the artisans and also missions of the church. Church leaders will be in attendance to discuss the mission plan, and hear ideas from the public on non-profits that could benefit from mission support.
Peacham Congregational Church has a long history of dedication to social action and mission work. “Early records of the church describe how the congregation supported the work of Peacham residents throughout the world, and that legacy continues to this day,” Rev. Sonia Dunbar stated, adding that current mission partners have celebrated a long and fruitful partnership, like Church World Service (60 years of support) and Heifer International (20 years).
In 2023, the church will support established missions Hunger Free Vermont, Heifer International, NEK Habitat for Humanity, and Church World Service. CWS is the current mission (through December).
