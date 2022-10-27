Peacham Church Extends Support To Non-profits
Extensive renovations continue at the Olde Meetinghouse in Peacham. Foundation work, a new corner post, and painting of the exterior is just about completed.

PEACHAM — The Peacham Congregational Church Mission Committee is introducing a plan to include area non-profits in its annual support plan.

In addition to dedicating financial support to four established missions, the church will also include support to an area non-profit during the last month of each quarter. The Mission Committee is seeking ideas on area non-profits that could benefit from this support. The church encourages financial support for its mission partners and seeks to provide opportunities for volunteer participation or support for each.

