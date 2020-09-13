Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Seats in the forest; this earlier-developed outdoor classroom will be replicated — with seats farther apart — in the woods behind the Peacham School to make additional space for outdoor learning during the pandemic. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Teachers Leslie Gadway, at left, and Kelly Youngberg, in the cabin on the grounds of the Peacham School, standing before an old chalkboard believed to have been saved from one of the town’s original schoolhouses. The cabin, built by students 20 years ago, was used for storage, but has now been cleaned out and spruced up for outdoor classroom space during the ongoing pandemic. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
One of the tables donated by community members outside the Peacham School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Outdoor learning space at Peacham School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
No public drinking fountains this school year; this water fountain is sealed off outside the entrance to the Peacham School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Outdoor learning space at Peacham School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Outdoor learning space at Peacham School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The screening station and outdoor learning spaces at Peacham School. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
PEACHAM — The Peacham School put out a call for community support and boy did the community deliver.
Teachers Leslie Gadway (5th & 6th grades) and Kelly Youngberg (1st & 2nd grades) gave a tour last week of enhancements to include a cabin-turned-outdoor classroom space; the start of expanded nature trails; and a series of outdoor classrooms.
