Peacham Congregational Church Collects Food

Peacham Congregational Church Rev. Sonia Dunbar, at left, and parishioner Ellie Blachly display foodstuffs on Saturday as part of the church's food drive. The food, collected by Peacham Elementary School students, came in at a total weight of 300 pounds, with most all of it going to the Open Door Food Pantry in Danville. Other donations were accepted as well in the drive-through event. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

Peacham Congregational Church Rev. Sonia Dunbar, at left, and parishioner Ellie Blachly display foodstuffs on Saturday as part of the church’s food drive. The food, collected by Peacham Elementary School students, came in at a total weight of 300 pounds, with most all of it going to the Open Door Food Pantry in Danville. Other donations were accepted as well in the drive-through event. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments