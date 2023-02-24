Vermont State Police charged a Peacham man with attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping on Friday.
Mack Varnum, 45, is being held without bail on those charges. He is also accused of unlawful restraint in the first degree and aggravated domestic assault in the first degree.
Nichole Cloutier, 36, also of Peacham, is also being held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint in the first degree and aggravated assault.
State Police began its investigation on Thursday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. after the St. Johnsbury Police Department, St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX responded to Bay Street in St. Johnsbury for a report of a woman in a vehicle who had her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape.
The victim was freed by first responders and then transported to NVRH where she was treated and released. While at NVRH, state police say the victim was interviewed by a detective with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, who learned that the incident took place in Peacham and Danville.
The case was then transferred to the Vermont State Police. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Field Force Division began investigating further. Further interviews of the victim were conducted, and evidence was collected from the truck in which the victim was discovered.
On Friday at approximately 3 p.m. the State Police arrested Varnum and Cloutier without incident at their residence.
The victim told police she was picked up on the side of the road near Varnum’s residence in Peacham. She was reportedly bound and restrained by the couple who allegedly drove around for hours and threatened to kill the victim. She told police that Varnum and Cloutier left her alone, allowing her the opportunity to drive away in the truck.
She traveled to Bay Street in St. Johnsbury where she was discovered.
Varnum and Cloutier were lodged at the Northeast Reginal Correctional Center and held without bail. Both are scheduled for arraignment on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
While arresting the couple, police also located Janita Ledoux, 35, and arrested her on an outstanding warrant violation of conditions of release unrelated to this case.
