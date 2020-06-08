Peacham residents who are experiencing financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for assistance to the Peacham COVID-19 Relief Fund. Applications are available on the Town website or on the table outside of the Town Clerk’s Office. Applications are due by June 15, with grant decisions being made by June 20. All applications are confidential.
If you have any questions, contact Dave Edwards, Fund Administrator, via email at peacham53@gmail.com or by calling 592-3402.
