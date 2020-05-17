PEACHAM — In this small, picuresque town nestled in the Northeast Kingdom weathering the pandemic has been made gentler thanks to a group of volunteers checking in on every single resident.
The village of about 700 put into motion its emergency plan, right after Gov. Phil Scott announced the state of emergency in mid March.
For two months, the Peacham Emergency Management Team has fanned out to make sure everyone in town is looked after and protected.
A meeting was called at the Peacham Congregational Church barely two weeks after the town’s residents had gathered for their annual meeting.
Neil Monteith is the Town Emergency Management coordinator for Peacham, and said in an interview last week that volunteers from the fire department to town clerk’s office staff, select board members and school volunteers pitched in to make sure the town was looking after everyone’s needs — especially those who are elderly, have pre-existing health conditions and people in need of food supplies.
A retired state forester, Monteith, originally from Philadelphia, has lived in Peacham for 36 years and said the sense of community there runs deep. He is also a volunteer firefighter in town.
He said in his work for the state, he traveled out west for wildland fire management and has been on a number of incident management teams managing large fires.
That experience led to him becoming the emergency coordinator for Peacham, he said, and every year he works on the town’s Emergency Management Plan and outlines steps that would be followed in a natural disaster.
“I never planned on anything like this,” he said.
Planning Began March 16
Monteith said right after the governor declared a state of emergency for Vermont, he heard from Mike Heath, the select board chair, who suggested an emergency planning meeting be called on March 16.
A group of responders met in the church, staying 6 feet apart, to discuss next steps.
On Wednesday of that week, March 18, Monteith called into the Peacham Select Board meeting, and “they asked me questions and they voted for me to implement the plan. I got a hold of some volunteers to fill different positions, on the 19th, I believe.”
One of those volunteers is Mel Reis.
Reached on Thursday, Reis said, “We’re really kind of proud of how we’ve pulled it together.”
She said the Emergency Response Team helped to set up support systems, “We really wanted to make sure that families had food and that seniors weren’t venturing out.”
A network was created and volunteers were responsible for different things, said Reis, from food to going to the transfer station for people, to getting household items, to a “feel good” group begun by the town’s librarian, while others stepped up as town mask-makers, and more.
Reis said, “Even as response team is called to back down, we still have this network in place,” and people can reach out through the town’s website, and there is a form where people can indicate that they need help.
There is also a group in town, called Aging Well in Peacham, and she said she asked them to create a network of 12 neighborhood captains to keep a closer eye on some 200 seniors.
The town-wide response effort has also helped to feed 27 families, said Reis.
“What was really amazing was people in town would buy a bin of food for families, a bin of staples … really good shelf-stable food,” said Reis. “We would leave the bins at the school and let the families come get them so they could get their food with privacy.”
She said the town had no problem with getting volunteers. “We’ve got about 40 volunteers helping.”
Reis said, “We might have gone above and beyond,” but other communities are also doing a great job, said Reis, who added, “I think Vermont should be so proud of how we’ve been able to respond to this with our heads on straight.”
Monteith said volunteers have helped with food shopping for people who could not go themselves due to age or health concerns.
A food order through Green Mountain Farm Direct in Hardwick was begun and operated for a handful of weeks “so we could get food delivered in bulk,” said Monteith. “People would pay for it through the town, and then volunteers would break it up and it would get delivered.”
More recently that has stopped, because the numbers dropped, plus area stores are offering curbside service and even delivery, said Monteith. Neighbors continue to offer to help with shopping.
For families who lost jobs during the pandemic, “We offered food and people donated, we got the number of people who requested food and we said, ‘Look, we need people to pay for a certain number of these food orders … ’ and we got plenty of response,” through donations, said Monteith.
The volunteer response included a bulk order of milk from Kingdom Creamery and about 130 gallons were delivered — at cost — to the community, “and some people purchased it for themselves and some people donated it and gave it to the families” who have been assisted through the efforts, according to Monteith.
There was even a volunteer handyman squad at the ready to perform emergency repairs such as washed-out driveways or home repairs or felled trees, who were on call if needed.
On Thursday Monteith said, “A fund was started with anonymous donations to help residents who may be in financial difficulty due to being out of work, etc.”
“Also, the Peacham Congregational Church held a drop-off food drive last Saturday,” added Monteith. “The donations were given to Danville food shelf to help local families in need.”
Wildland Firefighters Reunite In Peacham
Another of the team’s volunteers is town resident Erin Lane, who said, “I was surprised and pleased that my experience with wildland firefighting was useful to my town during this response.” She met Monteith a decade ago on a fire in Alaska, she said, and “here we are working together again!” helping navigate the town of Peacham through the pandemic.
She has been involved with wildland firefighting and emergency management since 1997, she said, and has fought fires out west as a hot shot and heli-rappeller, and on a fire engine.
Lane worked in Washington, DC to help the USDA Forest Service document the history of the Incident Command System (ICS), and returned to New England to help manage the national forests’ response to Hurricane Irene.
Her role in helping the Peacham emergency team was organization and planning, and she relied on her training.
Lane said. “The Incident Command System started as a way to organize resources to fight forest fires. It took some creative thinking for us to think about how to use ICS to organize Peacham’s response to this situation. The system has worked well.”
Town Website, Social Media, Snail Mail
Terry Miller is the Public Information Officer for the town’s Emergency Management Team, and has kept information flowing on the town’s website, plus a social media page on Facebook created during the response.
She said on Thursday, “I designed and I maintain the website for the Town of Peacham, https://peacham.org/, which is our main source of information for residents. The website has pages devoted to COVID-19. They contain information and resources for Peachamites, whether they are in need of assistance during the crisis or are willing and able to help out their neighbors.”
News is also shared on social media.
“In addition, important news is mailed out to residents that are not connected to the internet,” said Miller. “We’ve tried to reach out to all Peacham residents.”
