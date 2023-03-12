PEACHAM — Wendy Mackenzie’s mother loved gardening, so she was surrounded by plants and flowers when she was growing up in Vermont, but it wasn’t until she and her husband, Matthew Langham, bought their 1840s farmhouse here that her calling would become clear.

the website for the Everlasting Herb Farm, the business she founded in 2003, states, “In 1998 we bought a fixer-upper farmhouse in Northern Vermont that came with a catalogue of all the perennials that were planted in the front garden by a woman who summered here for over 30 years. Jane Hatfield loved and cared for the property in the same way we did and over time, we became friends.”

