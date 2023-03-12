PEACHAM — Wendy Mackenzie’s mother loved gardening, so she was surrounded by plants and flowers when she was growing up in Vermont, but it wasn’t until she and her husband, Matthew Langham, bought their 1840s farmhouse here that her calling would become clear.
the website for the Everlasting Herb Farm, the business she founded in 2003, states, “In 1998 we bought a fixer-upper farmhouse in Northern Vermont that came with a catalogue of all the perennials that were planted in the front garden by a woman who summered here for over 30 years. Jane Hatfield loved and cared for the property in the same way we did and over time, we became friends.”
In the early days, Mackenzie said, “I didn’t know a daisy from a daffodil!”
“Jane’s flower garden prompted us to start learning how to garden in earnest.”
She had been teaching in southern Vermont, and when the couple moved to Peacham (they fell in love with the small town and its school), she became a stay-at-home mom for about a decade and dug in on learning all she could about herbalism during those years.
The house she and Langham bought in 1998 was half an hour from the “Sage Mountain where the world renowned, fairy godmother of herbalism, Rosemary Gladstar lived and taught.”
“We added jungle style gardens to the backyard, including 100 blueberry bushes and other medicinal herbs after studying with the amazing Rosemary Gladstar at Sage Mountain,” Mackenzie shares under the Our Story tab on the website for Everlasting Herb Farm. “In 2017, Matthew built a barn in his spare time to house our growing business.”
“Once I found herbalism, and that a plant could be used for health and healing, it just clicked somehow,” she said.
When she was teaching health and much of the education was around what students should not do, Mackenzie wanted her students to learn what was beneficial to their health and wellbeing.
A speaker she invited to one of her classes made a big impression.
On her website she notes, “I became an herbalist after a guest speaker in my high school health class passed around large jars of colorful dried flowers and small bottles of enchanting essential oils. I was hooked.”
For 20 years, Mackenzie has devoted herself to perfecting recipes for natural body care products which are good for people, pollinators and the planet.
And her journey has paid off: two of her locally crafted natural bar deodorants have recently won in an international skincare products competition.
Though Mackenzie has perfected and produced a line of other botanical skin care products and more through her Meadowscape Botanicals label through Everlasting Herb Farm, she said the quest to perfect a superior natural deodorant became personal, “I had worn natural deodorant my whole adult life, even though it didn’t always work. I just didn’t want to use a chemical deodorant.”
“A local woman asked me to make her a cream deodorant because she couldn’t apply traditional deodorant to one side of her body because she had had a stroke,” she explained of the start of the journey. “I didn’t know a natural deodorant could even work. It wasn’t a possibility in my mind, but I embarked on trying to concoct something that might help her.”
Mackenzie continued, “This was all happening at the beginning of COVID. I got a technical assistance grant from NCIC (Northern Communities Investment Corporation) and was able to take a 6 course bundle of classes at Formula Botanica in London with the help of that funding. Two years of testing later, and more grant assistance this time from NVDA (Northeastern Vermont Development Association), I got funding to market and name Meadow Bee. A whole bunch of friends, and even complete strangers around Vermont helped me get the product to where it is today.”
Meadow Bee Deodorants Win 2 International Awards
Mackenzie’s quest to add more and more products that work really well and deliver the kinds of results people want from natural skin care has paid off: two of the products from her Meadow Bee Deodorant line, were recently chosen as winners by The Beauty Shortlist Awards.
“We entered two versions of our Meadow Bee Deodorant in the 2023 Beauty Shortlist Awards and they BOTH won in this global competition where big and small companies were allowed to compete in the same arena,” she shared. “Our Unscented Solid Deodorant won BEST NATURAL DEODORANT (unscented), and our Lavender Meadow Bee Deodorant Rub won BEST NATURAL DEODORANT (zero waste). We were 2 for 2 in this very prestigious contest and won 2 out of the 6 deodorant categories!”
According to an email shared with the newspaper in recent days, “The Beauty Shortlist Awards are 100% independent and totally free from sponsorship or advertising, The Beauty Shortlist Awards were launched in the UK in 2012 by natural beauty journalist and eco lifestyle advocate Fiona Klonarides to spotlight and support stand-out natural, ethical and sustainable brands.”
“Entries are judged by three independent panels of experts in the UK, USA and Australia,” the announcement went on, and “The awards are well known for their transparency and ethical focus and are closely followed by consumers, industry experts, retail beauty buyers, industry news sources, journalists, retailers, international distributors” and beyond.
The Beauty Shortlist Awards “provide a level playing field to global brands and smaller artisan brands alike, celebrating the brightest new beauty and natural health launches alongside already very well-established brands and products.”
For example, Meadow Bee Deodorants by Everlasting Herb Farm in Peacham, Vermont, located in the rural Northeast Kingdom, went up against the big guys, including Burt’s Bees in the same category, and that once small business is today owned by Unilever, Mackenzie noted.
Mackenzie is over the moon about the international recognition, and said what began as a request by a local woman who had suffered a stroke for a deodorant she could apply easily herself, led her on a 2-year journey to perfect an all-natural deodorant that is effective, more gentle for people with sensitive skin through myriad recipe experimenting, and also is plastic free, coming in a reusable tin container - and gives back to the planet by helping solitary bees which are important pollinators.
Trials of formulas have seen samples of the deodorant placed on shelves near the wood stove in the family’s farmhouse living room to test for melting, as the deodorants will be heading to hot climates, be transported in trucks, waiting in mailboxes; they have to hold up and look as good when they’re opened as they do leaving the workshop in Peacham.
Family and friends were her test subjects as she tinkered to come up with the best natural deodorant she could, “I kept looking at where I failed. I kept at it.” Mackenzie also wanted the packaging to be earth-friendly and tried all manner of packaging to avoid plastic and contribute as little waste to the environment as possible. “I came up with this formula out of my brain, I’m very proud of it! I didn’t want to sell anything I didn’t love and I love this! It’s fabulous!”
The deodorants are made 95 percent from plants and 5 percent from zinc oxide.
Mackenzie notes that the deodorant also doesn’t crumble and, this is big - it does not leave white marks on dark clothing, which so many deodorants do, “That’s the crowning glory!” she announces. “It doesn’t leave marks on your clothes.” It is also long-lasting, she says 3-4 months.
Part Of Profits Donated To Help Solitary Bees
The deodorant line contributes back two percent of its profits to The Vermont Center for Ecostudies. According to Everlasting Herb Farm’s website about her deodorant line with the Meadow Bee branding, “They are dedicated to research and conservation, training volunteers, educating the public, and producing results that generate sound policies for biodiversity conservation.”
The website notes of Meadow Bee’s dedication to helping bees, “With the help of our entomologist friends, we were surprised to learn that there are 281 different solitary bee species right here in Vermont.
This inspired us to create different scents based on their names and the thoughts they evoked. Sunflower Sharp Tail (Citrus Blend) and Silver Tail Petal Cutter (Unscented), among other scents, took flight.”
The artwork and names of the expanding line of Meadow Bee deodorants features artwork by Mackenzie and Langham’s daughter, Katelyn White, and the graphic art talents of the local Harrison Creative operated by Craig Harrison whose skills were brought in to help develop branding and marketing materials as the line grows with Mackenzie’s hopes for expansion into larger markets.
A Chance On The Vermont Country Store Paid Off
In 2012, on a weekend visit with a friend in northern New Hampshire, her friend happened to be looking through the Vermont Country Store catalog, and said, “They sell a lot of things like what you make,” and she suggested Mackenzie pitch her products to the store.
She packed up a brown box and filled it with a number of her products, and put it in the mail.
“Four days later, I get a call …” she said. The woman who received the box loved the products and told her, “The stars are lined up for you.”
Mackenzie’s been ‘whitelabeling’ items for the Vermont Country Store ever since; several of the products she showed this reporter at her workshop on Friday afternoon were recognizable from the stores in Weston and Rockingham and the familiar catalog. “They’re all made here in Peacham,” she said with a smile.
Today, the upstairs of that barn is home to Mackenzie’s growing herbal apothecary line, Meadowscape Botanicals, a line she’s been hard at work developing - and perfecting for customers - since her business launched 20 years ago.
In addition to working for more than two decades on her growing herbal products line, Mackenzie also has worked in several school districts in Vermont as a family and consumer sciences teacher, teaching for 20 years in Vermont before devoting herself to her herbal business several years ago.
Embarking on all the steps to try to expand her natural skin care line and take it to a larger market has been challenging but rewarding, said Mackenzie, “It’s been like climbing Mt. Everest! But with a lot of local help! It’s a very Vermonty story of people helping other people.”
“It’s kind of a heartwarming story with ups and downs along the way. It really did take a village!” she shared.
Mackenzie shared a testimonial about Meadow Bee deodorant:
“I am an avid walker and runner who has used Wendy’s deodorants now for two years.
It’s not uncommon for me to go for a run or a walk on a humid summer day and work in the garden for an hour afterwards. Wendy’s deodorant lasts through all of that and into the evening, and I appreciate how long it lasts. What has become really important to me, however, is how little waste there is when buying and using deodorant from Everlasting Herb Farm. The solid bar I am using now comes in a metal tin with absolutely no plastic. This deodorant works and is good for the environment, so it really works for me!”
Emily Willems, Hardwick, Vermont
Meadow Bee deodorants are available locally at Moose River Lake and Lodge in St. Johnsbury, Joe’s Pond Craft Shop in West Danville and at Farm Way in Bradford. The deodorants are also carried at a health food store in Rhode Island. Mackenzie is looking to expand where her deodorants and skincare line including solid perfumes, solid conditioning shampoo bars, lip balms, skin creams and bath products are carried and welcomes inquiries.
Meadow Bee and all of Mackenzie’s Meadowscape Botanicals products are also available online at: (http://www.everlastingherbfarm.com).
