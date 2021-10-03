Peacham Historical Association Receives Award Of Excellence

PEACHAM — The Vermont Historical Society League of Historical Societies and Museums (LLHSM) has selected the Peacham Historical Association (PHA) publication “Preserving Peacham’s Past: 100 Years of Collecting” by the Peacham Historical Association as a 2021 Award of Excellence winner.
The award will be presented at the LLHSM Annual Meeting on Oct. 30 at the State House in Montpelier.
Published in July, Preserving Peacham’s Past commemorates PHA’s centennial by showcasing 100 objects from PHA’s extensive collections. Each featured object is briefly described and accompanied by a color image. The objects include a red box containing the correspondence of the earliest members of the Congregational Church in their roles as arbiters of town disputes and two carpet bags, one of which was carried in the Civil War by the town doctor, and an issue of Caledonia County’s first newspaper. Primary authors Johanna Branson, Susan Chandler, and Jutta R. Scott. Jock Gill was the photographer and Jane Alper the editor. Joanna Bodenweber, a prominent local designer, created the design for the book.
The book is available for purchase for $35 at the Peacham Library, the Peacham Craft Guild, and online on PHA’s website: peachamhistorical.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.