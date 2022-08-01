Peacham Man Accused Of Assaulting And Threatening To Kill 63-Year-Old Woman

A Peacham man has been accused of assaulting a 63-year-old woman in her home and threatening to kill her if she reported the alleged incident.
Aubrey Cabot-Case, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to charges of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor criminal threatening. He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
The alleged victim in the case told police she was very concerned about her safety because Cabot-Case has keys to her house.
“(She) expressed fear that Aubrey would come back and hurt her,” wrote VSP Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton in her report.
Caledonia Superior Court
The alleged offense occurred on July 16 at a residence in Peacham and the alleged victim also told police that Cabot-Case had been manipulating her personal finances and that when she went to talk to him about it, he reacted violently.
“(She) advised she tried to talk to him about the matter and Audrey elbowed her in her ribs and described the force as ‘as hard as he could,’” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “(She) advised as she tried to get away, he then struck her in the ribs again, but on the opposite side of her body. Finally, Aubrey kicked (her) in the diaphragm.”
According to court documents, the alleged victim told Cabot-Case the next day that she was in “severe pain” and wanted to see a doctor.
“She told Aubrey she thought she should go to the hospital and Aubrey told her that if she told anyone what he did to her ‘she would be dead,’ and that, ‘you better not tell anyone, or I will hurt you more.’”
The alleged victim also told police that she had previously been assaulted and injured by Cabot-Case.
“She advised Aubrey had attacked her and broken her arm in the past which she also went to the hospital for,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “She advised Aubrey was very controlling and abusive.”
Cabot-Case faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $26,000 in fines.
