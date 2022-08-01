Peacham Man Accused Of Assaulting And Threatening To Kill 63-Year-Old Woman
Aubrey Cabot-Case

A Peacham man has been accused of assaulting a 63-year-old woman in her home and threatening to kill her if she reported the alleged incident.

Aubrey Cabot-Case, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to charges of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor criminal threatening. He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

