Peacham Man Charged With Assault

A Peacham man has been charged with domestic assault after state police responded to his home Tuesday night.
Robert Bender, 50, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Caledonia County Superior Court on Wednesday and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Police say Bender strangled a 50-year-old man at his Lanseboro Road residence at about 7 p.m. after sending some alarming messages earlier in the day.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“(The alleged victim) advised that he had received messages from Robert throughout the day saying things like ‘Death can’t come soon enough’ and ‘I wish I was dead,’” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Colin Connery in his report.
“(He) stated that Robert then had him up against a wall and was ‘choking’ him with both hands. (He) stated that he got free and made his way out to the barn and decided to call police because ‘this wasn’t the first time this had happened,’ and he didn’t want to deal with it any longer.”
Police said that when they arrived on the scene Bender was not happy to see them.
“People just need to leave me the f*** alone today,” said Bender, according to court documents. Bender later told police that he had not eaten or taken his medication.
Troopers called in a mental health professional to evaluate Bender who was later transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury to receive further mental health treatment.
The alleged victim had fled the property before police arrived, but was later located at the Peacham Fire/Ambulance Station where he gave his statement.
If convicted of the charge, Bender faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
