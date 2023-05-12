Peacham Man Convicted Of Inappropriate Touching Of Teenager

A Peacham man has been convicted of making inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl in December of 2019.
Ronald Craig, 62, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to simple assault and no contest to a charge of lewd & lascivious conduct.
Judge Justin P. Jiron sentenced Craig to 0-3 months, all suspended, with three years of probation. The lewd & lascivious conduct conviction has a three-year deferred sentence which means that the conviction will be wiped from Craig’s record if he complies with all the terms of his probation.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Craig will also be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program, according to court documents.
Craig must also pay $147 in court surcharges.
Sources say the victim did not want to testify at trial, which led to the plea agreement.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police, Craig pinned the teenage girl to the floor with his body and made inappropriate contact with her.
According to the report, Craig did yard work for the family and went to the house after the girl’s mother messaged him about some new work.
He was invited into the kitchen just as the girl was finishing dinner. She told police that while he was there, Craig approached her and started “play fighting” with her.
The teen told investigators she kept telling Craig to stop, but he kept escalating the situation.
The victim told police that Craig touched her and made her feel violated during the incident and that at one point, Craig pinned both her arms on the floor and asked “How do you like 198 pounds on top of you?”
Craig was also charged with simple assault for injuring the girl’s wrist during the incident.
Craig was facing a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison before reaching an agreement with prosecutors.
