Peacham Man Convicted Of Inappropriate Touching Of Teenager
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A Peacham man has been convicted of making inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl in December of 2019.

Ronald Craig, 62, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to simple assault and no contest to a charge of lewd & lascivious conduct.

