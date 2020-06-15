A Peacham man is facing a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison after being charged with lewd & lascivious conduct with child under the age of 16.
Ronald Craig, 59, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to the felony charge and a related charge of simple assault and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the conditions that he not contact, abuse or harass the alleged victim in the case — a 15 year-old girl. Craig is also facing a possible $5,000 fine if convicted.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Detective Tpr. Daniel Lynch, Craig is accused of pinning the teenage girl to the floor with his body and making inappropriate contact during an incident at the girl’s home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
According to the report, Craig did yard work for the family and went to the house on the day of the alleged incident after the girl’s mother messaged him about some possible work.
He was invited into the kitchen just as the girl was finishing dinner. She told police that while he was there, Craig approached her and started “play fighting” with her.
“She described that initially she played into it, but quickly became uncomfortable as he wouldn’t stop and got way too ‘touchy,’” wrote Det. Lynch in his report. “She stated she told him to stop several times, however he did not and continued trying to wrestle with her. She stated eventually she ended up on the floor, where he kept pinning her arms and legs so she couldn’t move.”
The teen told investigators she kept telling Craig to stop, but he kept “escalating” the situation.
“She stated he pinned her on the floor on her back, placing his legs on top of hers,” wrote Det. Lynch. “She pushed his shoulder and was able to push him off of her. She stated after they stood up he put her back on the floor, pinned her down and brought his face close to hers until his face was within an inch of hers, causing her to turn her head aside.”
The alleged victim told police that Craig “touched me” and made her feel “violated” during the incident and that at one point Craig pinned both her arms on the floor and asked ‘How do you like 198 pounds on top of you?’”
The teen told police that entire incident lasted about 2o minutes.
But Craig, when interviewed by police, told a different version of events.
“He stated he wrestled with her for approximately one minute, two at the most,” wrote Det. Lynch. “He stated at some point they had both been on the floor while wrestling. He stated at some point he had also grabbed her wrists … Craig said he did not recall touching (the girl’s) breasts or buttocks, or placing his body on top of hers. He stated it was possible he had inadvertently touched her breasts while grabbing her from behind.”
Craig was also charged with simple assault for allegedly injuring the girl’s wrist during the incident. The simple assault charge carries a possible sentence of up one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
